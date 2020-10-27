Mountain Line to offer free bus service on Election Day

Mountain Line bus system will be fare-free on Tuesday, November 3, giving all voters the opportunity to access polling locations on Election Day.
Service will be free all day, and riders will not need to show proof of voting. All COVID-19 precautions remain in place, including a mask requirement and social distancing, and riders are asked to not use public transit if they aren’t feeling well or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
