Mountain Line to begin express service to Snowbowl Saturday

The Mountain Line’s express transit service between downtown Flagstaff and Arizona Snowbowl will begin Saturday.

The service provides free bus trips departing downtown about every 20 minutes and a free park-n-ride at Flagstaff High School.

The partnership between Arizona Snowbowl and Mountain Line is fully funded by the resort and and offered free of charge to all passengers.

The route begins and terminates at the Mountain Line downtown connection center on Phoenix Ave. All buses will stop at Flagstaff High School on Kendrick St., with a free park-n-ride lot available in the lots east of Kendrick between Sullivan and Elm.

Mountain express buses will also stop at Mountain Line’s existing route 5 stops at the Pioneer Museum before reaching Hart Prairie Lodge and Highway 180 and W Stevanna Way on the return trip.

The service is currently scheduled to run daily from Dec. 26 to Jan 3 and then continue on Saturdays and Sundays after that until Feb. 28.

The first bus departs the downtown connection center at 7:30 a.m. and buses depart about every 20 minutes until 4:32 p.m.

Bus service returning from Snowbowl will continue until about 5:30 p.m. each day.