Mountain Line restricts trips to those only for essential jobs or services

The Mountain Line bus system will now be operating with free fare and on the weekend schedule indefinitely.

Those changes were first implemented last week but have been extended in response to the city’s decision to extend closures indefinitely on Thursday.

Those riding the bus may also be asked if their trip is really necessary and if it is not, they will not be allowed to board.

“Mountain Line is here to serve people who need us to get to essential services and jobs. To promote social distancing, those who have other options or are taking a non-essential trip are asked to not use the bus right now. All riders must have a trip purpose and those who do not have a destination will not be allowed to board,” a statement from Mountain Line reads.

Spokesperson Jacki Lenners said the agency has always had a policy requiring a riders have a specific destination; for example, riders are not supposed to simply get on a bus and ride an entire route for no reason.

But now with the extra personnel the agency has keeping many of the busier stops clean, employees may be asking travelers where they are heading and to not use the bus if they are not either an essential employee or traveling to get essential services.

If a person is not riding the bus for either of those two reasons, they will be asked not to board.

