Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Mountain Line public bus system is offering new summer youth passes.

Children ages 7-17 are eligible to purchase the $24 Summer Youth Pass, which is valid June 1 through Aug. 12. The pass offers unlimited rides to all destinations Mountain Line serves, including the movie theater, shopping areas, downtown, museums and more.

Mountain Line officials say transit gives kids the freedom of navigating their own summer and gives parents a much-needed break from being the yearround taxi service.

Safety is Mountain Line’s top priority, both onboard the bus and at all transit facilities. The free Transit app shows where buses are in real time so parents can know when kids have made it safely to their destination. In addition, the See Say app allows riders to report safety concerns or issues directly to the Mountain Line dispatch office.

The Summer Youth Pass is available for purchase at https://mountainline.az.gov/fares-passes-online/, on the Token Transit mobile ticketing app, or at the Mountain Line headquarters building (3773 N. Kaspar Drive).

Visit www.mountainline.az.gov/summer to learn more.