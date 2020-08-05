Mountain Line moves towards full service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After operating with reduced service for more than four months on account of the pandemic, the Mountain Line public bus system will be largely returning to regular service next week.

Since March 21, the public transit system has been operating on its weekend and holiday schedule with most routes having hourly bus service.

But that will change next week when Mountain Line largely returns to normal service on August 10.

The return to regular service for most routes is in response to a increase in ridership demand which Mountain Line staff have been monitoring, according to a media release.

Still, there are some routes that will continue operating with reduced service.

Route 10 will operate on a Holiday/Break schedule (20-minute service) until August 24.

The Route 2 deviation to BASIS will not operate until September 8 (or when students return to in-person instruction).

The Route 3 deviation to NPA and the Route 5 supplemental bus to FALA will not operate until October 9 (or when students return to in-person instruction).

Although increasing service, measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will stay in place.