Mountain Line makes safety pledge amid pandemic

As new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona and across the country skyrocket, the Mountain Line public bus system announced it has joined the American Public Transportation Association’s Health and Safety Commitments Program.

By joining the program, the transit agency pledges to passengers that it is taking all the necessary measures to operate safely during the pandemic.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, Mountain Line has created policies and procedures that protect both our employees and our riders,” said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin. “By signing on to this Health and Safety Commitments Program we are pledging to the Flagstaff community that Mountain Line will continue providing vital transit service in the safest manner possible, and we request our riders to be our partners in this effort.”

The program was developed after asking transit users from across the country what measures would make them feel more confident riding public transportation amid concerns about COVID-19.