Mountain Line makes safety pledge amid pandemic

As new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona and across the country skyrocket, the Mountain Line public bus system announced it has joined the American Public Transportation Association’s Health and Safety Commitments Program.
By joining the program, the transit agency pledges to passengers that it is taking all the necessary measures to operate safely during the pandemic.
“Since the beginning of this pandemic, Mountain Line has created policies and procedures that protect both our employees and our riders,” said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin. “By signing on to this Health and Safety Commitments Program we are pledging to the Flagstaff community that Mountain Line will continue providing vital transit service in the safest manner possible, and we request our riders to be our partners in this effort.”
The program was developed after asking transit users from across the country what measures would make them feel more confident riding public transportation amid concerns about COVID-19.
Based on this outreach, transit agencies have pledged to follow public health guidelines from official sources, cleaning and disinfect vehicles frequently and require face coverings and other protections. The pledge also includes keeping passengers informed and empowered to choose the safest times and routes to ride and requiring riders and employees to avoid public transit if they have been exposed to COVID-19 of feel ill.
The Mountain Line was already following many of these policies and the announcement of the pledge by the agency was not accompanied by any new safety measured being put in place.
