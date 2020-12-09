Mountain Line introduces new safety app

Riders and staff of the Mountain Line public bus system now have an easy-to-use resource for reporting security concerns and safety hazards onboard Mountain Line vehicles and at stops and connection centers, according to a media release.

Mountain Line announced the launch of a new “See Say Now” app on Wednesday.

Designed by the Massachusetts-based software company ELERTS, the See Say Now app provides a direct connection to Mountain Line staff who can assist with safety concerns as they arise. The app allows customers to submit a photo and description of the issue and select from a list of report options and locations.

Report types include disruptive behavior, COVID-19 issues, human trafficking, vandalism, unattended bag or package, and more.

Mountain Line purchased the See Say Now app through funding received from the Federal Transit Administration’s Human Trafficking Awareness and Public Safety Initiative.

Mountain Line officials say the app will not only be a valuable resource in combating human trafficking in the Flagstaff community but it will also be a vital tool in Mountain Line’s safety program.

“Everyone has the right to a safe and secure transit trip, and the See Say Now app puts the power in the hands of our riders,” said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin. “Safety is Mountain Line’s number one priority, and it is a team effort, so if you see something, we encourage you to say something.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0