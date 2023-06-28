The Mountain Line public bus system will receive a $16.3 million grant to help build a new maintenance facility from the Federal Transit Administration.

Mountain Line’s grant was one of 130 awards totaling nearly $1.7 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for transit projects in 46 states and territories, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

The money comes as work on Mountain Line’s new downtown connection center project is already underway. That project also includes new administrative offices, freeing up space for improved bus maintenance structures at their current location at Kasper Dr.

When the new downtown facility opens and Mountain Line’s administrative and customer service teams relocate to that space, work on the improved maintenance facility will begin.

Officials said the new facility will improve and expand maintenance capabilities, and create the capacity for Mountain Line’s transition to a zero-emission fleet.

“We appreciate U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, and Arizona Reps. David Cook and Mae Peshlakai for their leadership and support of our grant application,” said Mountain Line CEO and General Manager Heather Dalmolin. “Mountain Line proudly services and maintains our entire fleet and this new facility will allow our team to effectively take care of our vehicles now and as we grow into the future.”

For more information on the grant funding, visit https://www.transit.dot.gov/about/news/biden-harris-administration-announces-nearly-17-billion-help-put-better-cleaner-buses.