Mountain Line extends anti-COVID measures following governor's announcement

Following the announcement by Governor Doug Ducey which extended the stay at home order through at least May 15, officials with Mountain Line announced buses will continue operating with a reduced level of service and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control into the foreseeable future.
In a media release, Mountain Line officials said the following measures will remain in effect indefinitely:
• Weekend service levels seven days a week
• Fare-free service
• Rear door boarding (except for those requiring a ramp)
• Chain separating the driver from the rest of the bus by at least six feet
• Increased disinfecting of vehicles
• Monitoring ridership to ensure riders have enough space for social distancing and deploying larger buses or “shadow” buses behind the first bus to allow for more space when needed.
During this time of transition, Mountain Line continues to operate for essential trips only, and those who have another means of transportation or are not taking an essential trip are being asked to not ride transit at this time. For those who are riding for essential trips, a face mask is recommended, as is appropriate social distancing on vehicles and at stops.
As parts of the economy start to reopen, officials say Mountain Line staff will work with public health officials and constantly monitor ridership levels to determine when partial or full service levels need to be reinstated.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.