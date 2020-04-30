Mountain Line extends anti-COVID measures following governor's announcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following the announcement by Governor Doug Ducey which extended the stay at home order through at least May 15, officials with Mountain Line announced buses will continue operating with a reduced level of service and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control into the foreseeable future.

In a media release, Mountain Line officials said the following measures will remain in effect indefinitely:

• Weekend service levels seven days a week

• Fare-free service

• Rear door boarding (except for those requiring a ramp)

• Chain separating the driver from the rest of the bus by at least six feet

• Increased disinfecting of vehicles

• Monitoring ridership to ensure riders have enough space for social distancing and deploying larger buses or “shadow” buses behind the first bus to allow for more space when needed.