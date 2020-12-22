Mountain Line buses to run on altered schedule around Christmas, New Years

Officials with the Mountain Line public bus system announced buses will operate on an alternate schedules for several days throughout the next two weeks.

On Dec. 24 buses will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule and the Admin Office will be closed. The next day, on Dec. 25 buses will not run.

On Dec. 26 buses will again be on a weekend schedule and mountain express service to Arizona Snowbowl begin.

On the last day of the year, Dec. 31, buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule and service is free all day. The Admin Office will also be open.

On Jan. 1, buses will again be on a weekend/holiday schedule and the Admin Office will be closed.

