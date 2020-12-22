 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mountain Line buses to run on altered schedule around Christmas, New Years
0 comments

Mountain Line buses to run on altered schedule around Christmas, New Years

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Traction on Demand

A NAIPTA Mountain Line bus turns onto South Lone Tree Road during a snowstorm. All Mountain Line buses have recently been outfitted with on-demand Insta-Chain snow chain systems that enable drivers to deploy snow chains while driving.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Officials with the Mountain Line public bus system announced buses will operate on an alternate schedules for several days throughout the next two weeks.

On Dec. 24 buses will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule and the Admin Office will be closed. The next day, on Dec. 25 buses will not run.

On Dec. 26 buses will again be on a weekend schedule and mountain express service to Arizona Snowbowl begin.

On the last day of the year, Dec. 31, buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule and service is free all day. The Admin Office will also be open.

On Jan. 1, buses will again be on a weekend/holiday schedule and the Admin Office will be closed.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)