Mountain Line Buses sprayed daily by disinfectant due to COVID-19

As of last week, the driver’s compartment and front customer areas of Mountain Line buses are being disinfected daily to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The entire buses are also disinfected a minimum of twice a week said Mountain Line spokesperson Jacki Lenners in an email.

The smaller paratransit vehicles are all fully sprayed each night, as they are smaller and there are fewer of them, Lenners said.

That process includes wiping all surfaces with sanitizer, mopping the floor with sanitizer and using a new spray gun throughout the entire bus.

Mountain Line purchased the spray gun for $800 about a month ago, not because of the spread of COVID-19 but simply to speed up the process of cleaning buses said Lenners. The spray gun is loaded with water and hospital grade disinfectant which has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses like coronavirus, according to a media release.

Each of the disinfectant tablets which are loaded into the spray gun cost about 20 cents which means they can spray down the driver’s compartment and front section of each bus for about $3 a night.

Still, in a media release, the agency cautioned that the surfaces are only sanitized until someone touches them or coughs or sneezes on them.

Preventing the spread of coronavirus is still largely dependent on our individual behavior and that includes practices like washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing and avoiding touching your face, according to the Coconino County Health & Human Services Department.

