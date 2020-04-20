Mountain Heart becomes Northern Arizona Healthcare Cardiology April 22 

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday, April 22, Northern Arizona Healthcare will assume operations of Mountain Heart clinic, which the health care organization purchased in January upon the retirement of owner and cardiologist Dr. Kent Winkler.

The clinic will be renamed Northern Arizona Healthcare Cardiology and will continue to operate at 2000 S. Thompson St. Mountain Heart cardiology services in Cottonwood will be combined with those offered at the Heart and Vascular Center of Northern Arizona. The acquisition is part of NAH’s plan to integrate cardiology care across northern Arizona.

“Northern Arizona Healthcare’s vision for cardiology is for everyone in our communities to receive consistent, expert care close to home,” said Josh Tinkle, Northern Arizona Healthcare Chief Administrative Officer in Flagstaff, in a media release.

Like other health centers in town, COVID-19 precautions are in place at the clinic: appointments that are not urgent have been postponed and visits have been moved to telehealth when possible. Sleep labs in both Flagstaff and Cottonwood, formerly operated by Mountain Heart, will be closed while COVID-19 precautions are in place and will reopen in their current locations when they are lifted.

Patients may call 928-226-6400 to schedule appointments in Flagstaff and 928-634-1331 in Cottonwood.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0