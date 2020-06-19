Mountain Capital Partners, owners of Snowbowl, issued permit for Elk Ridge Ski Area

Also, MCP is currently limited in the scope of what they can do with the ski area. Snowmaking, expansion and new construction has not been permitted at this time. The recently issued permit only allows for site maintenance, cleanup and repair as well as replacing inoperable and outdated equipment that no longer meets current safety standards.

The permit currently authorizes use of the ski area for winter and summer months. The ski area is built to provide downhill skiing and tubing for up to 310 people at a time — 250 skiers and 60 snowplay guests — and annual visitation averaging 3,400. The parking lot has enough space for 170 vehicles, eight cleared ski and tubing runs, and a more than 5,000-square-foot floor plan for their ski lodge.

Tribal entities objected to the permit, despite the Kaibab National Forest ruling that issuing the permit would not create any new harm to tribal interests that has not already been created.

Kaibab authorities also found that the current Elk Ridge Ski Area overlaps with federally protected Mexican spotted owl nesting sites. The Kaibab, however, ruled the overlap was only a small portion of the total 700 acres of suitable nesting area.