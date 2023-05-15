A mountain biker was airlifted out of the Schultz Pass area Sunday afternoon after a fall and transported to Flagstaff Medical Center in critical condition.

Summit Fire crews had to hike about a mile and a half up Schultz Creek Trail to get to the patient, who was in an area with limited cellphone reception. The cyclist had fallen about 15 to 20 feet off of a cliff, landing in a pile of fragmented and jagged rock below.

According to Summit Fire Battalion Chief Torsten Palm, the initial call came in at about 2 p.m.

Because of reception issues, dispatchers used the text-to-911 system, as well as traditional phone calls to help first responders to find the patient.

Summit Engine No. 37 was the first on scene, followed by Flagstaff Fire Battalion No. 1, according to Palm. Because patient access was an issue, additional resources from Guardian Medical Transport, Coconino County Sheriff Search and Rescue, and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office were also dispatched to the trail.

“This really was a multi-agency response. Everybody works well together because we all train together, and we have great relationships,” Palm said.

The patient’s condition and location prompted first responders to call in a helicopter from Guardian Medical Transport in hopes of getting the mountain biker to the hospital as quickly as possible.

“The crews ended up making access to the patient and carrying the patient to a landing zone,” Palm said. “It was about transport time. From where the accident happened to the hospital, it was going to be faster than ground transport.”

Palm added that in this case text messaging proved to be a valuable tool for first responders. In the Schultz Pass area in particular, poor reception can pose a serious safety risk, he said.

“Sometimes if you don’t have a good cell signal to talk on the phone, you can get text messages out,” Palm said.

Still, he emphasized, hikers and mountain bikers should take cell service into account before attempting any trail.

“Have a plan in case an accident does occur. Plan to get to a point, or have someone who can get to a point where there’s call service to call or text for help,” Palm said.