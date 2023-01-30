 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Elden Middle School placed on lockdown following knife attack

MEMS New Building

The new entrance and building to Mount Elden Middle School is nearly complete as shown Thursday morning. Some of the school's upgrades include natural lighting, open spaces, communal learning areas and upgraded technology -- all designed to improve the students' school experience.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

Mount Elden Middle School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a student brought a knife to school and used that knife to injure another student.

The Flagstaff Police Department has launched a criminal investigation looking into the alleged knife assault. They also stationed patrol personnel on the middle school campus “for safety purposes,” according to a press release from FPD.

By the time police officers arrived at MEMS, the student involved and their knife had been secured by school staff. At that point officers were able to take the young person involved into custody, and see that the victim of the knife attack received “immediate medical treatment.”

The case is open, as is the investigation and the Daily Sun will bring you more details as they come available. In the meantime, Flagstaff Police ask anyone who might have information about the incident to call them at (928) 774-1414.

Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.

Staff Reporter

Sierra Ferguson comes to the Daily Sun from the world of TV news where she worked as a reporter, anchor and producer in Florida and California. She was born in Flagstaff, and loves everything about her hometown from its bustling downtown to its towering Ponderosa Pines. 

