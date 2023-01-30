Mount Elden Middle School placed on lockdown following knife attack

Mount Elden Middle School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a student brought a knife to school and used that knife to injure another student.

The Flagstaff Police Department has launched a criminal investigation looking into the alleged knife assault. They also stationed patrol personnel on the middle school campus “for safety purposes,” according to a press release from FPD.

By the time police officers arrived at MEMS, the student involved and their knife had been secured by school staff. At that point officers were able to take the young person involved into custody, and see that the victim of the knife attack received “immediate medical treatment.”

The case is open, as is the investigation and the Daily Sun will bring you more details as they come available. In the meantime, Flagstaff Police ask anyone who might have information about the incident to call them at (928) 774-1414.