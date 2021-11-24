Most City facilities closed Thursday, Friday for Thanksgiving, no bus service Thursday

Most City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday of this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Mountain Line public bus system will not be operating at all and its administration office will also be closed. Service will resume on Friday but be limited to a weekend schedule.

Trash and recycling pickup will also not occur on Thanksgiving. Pickup will then be moved one day back for the remainder of the week. Routes that would normally have occurred on Thursday will occur on Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up on Saturday.

City Hall and many city recreational facilities and community buildings will be closed on Thursday and Friday, including the Aquaplex, the Hal Jensen Recreation Area and the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center.

The Flagstaff Municipal Court, the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library and the East Flagstaff Community Library will also be closed.

The Flagstaff Visitor Center, Jay Lively Ice Arena and Cinder Lake Landfill will all reopen on Friday.

