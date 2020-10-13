More strict regulations for Flagstaff student housing around the corner

After a year of vetting by both commissions and members of the public, the City of Flagstaff is nearing the passage of new regulations designed to better regulate large student-focused developments.

The changes will completely eliminate the current “rooming and boarding” system used to regulate student-focused projects, replacing it with something new, said City Zoning Code Manager Daniel Symer.

Those “rooming and boarding” rules accommodate developments that rent by the bedroom rather than the unit, but they are notoriously easy for developers to skirt around.

A developer may simply tell the city they plan to rent by the unit while building a structure that is much better suited to renting by the room, with many bedrooms per unit. Then once the structure is built, they simply sublease each room.

The new rules should prevent that from happening by defining whether a project is student-focused not by what the developer says but by looking at the structure itself.