More stores offer exclusive hours for older and at-risk customers

Additional national grocery and retail chains have added special hours for senior citizens and other at-risk populations.
Safeway’s parent company Albertsons announced the company will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. for those shoppers including seniors, pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.
Whole Foods also plans to open an hour early to customers over the age of 60, which is currently 7 a.m. for Flagstaff’s location.
Target also began to reserve the first hour of each Wednesday at stores for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns, who may be the most vulnerable to COVID-19. The retail chain also cut back its hours, now opening from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Initially Target planned to continue its regular business hours, which meant closing at 11 p.m. daily, but followed the lead of others in order to save time for cleaning and restocking.
Dollar General’s first hour of operation is also set aside for senior customers as well and its locations would be closing an hour earlier than normal.
OTHER STORES
Best Buy has elected to only allow 10 to 15 people into stores at a time, instead hoping to use its curbside service in order to help customers. Locations will now only by open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Home Depot is now closing at 6 p.m. while its opening hours remain the same. Other local national chains including Bath and Body Works, J.C. Penney, REI and others have decided to close for at least the next week or longer.