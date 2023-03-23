The combination of persistent precipitation and melting snowpack forced the closure of Stoneman Lake Road on Thursday between Interstate 17 and Lake Mary Road.

The road had become the site of running water and muddy conditions, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office -- which made the call to close the roadway alongside Coconino County Public Works and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The closure has been one of many weather-related impacts the county has seen during this record-setting season.

“We’re dealing with the downstream consequences of the amount of snow we’ve had. It’s exacerbated with the rain, which speeds those up,” said Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy and Search and Rescue coordinator Paul Clifton. “From a search and rescue perspective, we’ve been dealing with a lot of stranded motorists or people that were caught behind a wash or a drainage [ditch or wash] that typically does not flow.”

As of press time, Stoneman Lake Road will be accessible for full-time residents but will remain closed until it can be safely re-opened to the public.

For people passing through the area, the stretch of roadway has already posed significant safety risks. Stoneman Lake Road has been the site of several rescue operations so far this winter -- many of them the result of travelers trusting navigation apps on their cellphones, perhaps a little too much.

“I’ve had multiple conversations with people off of Stoneman Lake Road and I-17, when I-17 is closed,” said Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Smolinski. “When I’m responding in a surplus military Humvee on 37-inch tires, extremely suited to off-road conditions, I’ve got people in Teslas trying to drive up Stoneman Lake Road. They’re just following their GPS.”

The trouble is that many rural or less-traveled roads that appear open on apps such as Google Maps or Waze are less accessible and often out of reach of quality cellphone reception.

“The blind following of technology is a considerable issue these days,” Smolinkski said. "People’s GPSs automatically re-route them when I-17 is closed or I-40 is closed. Now, we end up with these people in a more remote location, a more inaccessible location, and we’re left trying to figure out how to get them out of there."

He encourages drivers to call 511 to find out why roads are closed and determine if weather is a factor. It can help motorists avoid getting stuck in icy, snowy or muddy conditions.

Before heading down an alternative route proposed by a navigation app, he recommends calling the local sheriff’s office non-emergency line.

Most of the time a local deputy will know if the path a person is headed down is unsafe, Smolinski said.

Still, when winter weather and flash flooding are factors, it’s not hard for motorists to end up in situations in which they might be in need of rescue.

In those cases, Clifton said, it’s important to be ready to wait in your car for first responders to arrive, as deputies and search and rescue teams could be delayed for a number of reasons.

“For example, on Lake Mary Road, I had a string of 15, maybe 16 cars in a row of people that were stuck,” Smolinski recalled.

At that point he was one of four to six on-shift deputies in the Flagstaff Patrol District and about a dozen deputies responding to calls countywide.

“All my other deputies are in other parts of this county. We are the second-largest county in the continental U.S., with significantly less people than San Bernardino County has to manage their region," Smolinski said. "We will always prioritize and do the best we can, but it’s just a matter of how far out you are."

While oftentimes there are only a few deputies or search and rescue volunteers available for emergencies, there might be a large number of travelers on the road.

“We saw that from a search and rescue standpoint. In one situation, helicopters were not available due to weather and I-40 was stopped up. There’s only so much we can physically do,” Clifton said. “One of the things we saw was people were traveling when they didn’t need to. Having a lot of vehicles on the road hindered our ability to respond. We had a couple cases where people were outside a vehicle, they weren’t able to keep warm, they were injured and we had massive delays for that. If you don’t have to travel during these storms, please do not.”

Clifton added that on some calls he’s found people expected a speedier response or assumed they could be air-lifted out. Aerial resources, he explained, can only be used in certain weather conditions.

He also emphasized that there are only two sworn deputies who work in Search and Rescue. Clifton and Sgt. Aaron Dick have alternated 24-hour shifts to keep up with the demand for their help. Deputies such as Smolinksi have helped by coming in on their days off to assist in search and rescue missions.

“When you’re dealing with a county this vast and simultaneous calls, it’s a struggle to manage resources,” Clifton said, adding that while responding to calls, Search and Rescue is also monitoring Oak Creek Canyon and Cataract Canyon for flooding.

Over the weekend, Search and Rescue had two calls for service come in at the same time.

“In one instance, folks drove up from Yavapai County and wanted to take the back roads in their UTV and got stuck in a lot of snow. That could have been avoidable by checking the weather or being prepared. They were unprepared,” Clifton said.

At the same time the family was stranded in their UTV, another family ended up in a predicament in Valle. They drove out to their ranch, hoping to make some property repairs during a break in the weather. Their route took them over a dry wash.

“Hours later when they came back, they were stranded, they were stuck, they needed help. We needed to get them out,” Clifton said.

The water that filled that particular wash was 35 feet wide and moving. According to Clifton, the deputy who first responded to help the family couldn’t determine how deep it was.

The family could have tried to drive across, but didn’t.

“In case something went wrong, they decided not to do it. They were patient, and we were able to fly them out. That was the right call; they made their family the priority in that situation,” Clifton said.

He said the moment a helicopter was available, CCSO decided that was the safest way to get the family out.

Clifton said that in that case the family was prepared to wait for rescue, but they couldn’t have anticipated that a wash would fill behind them. For people who aren’t driving, however, flooding caused by recent rain and snowmelt has posed a similarly surprising and dangerous set of problems.

In Flagstaff, it’s not uncommon for residents to expect the Rio de Flag to remain empty. Sharon McGinnis, a Doney Park resident for more than two decades, said that she’d never seen “the Rio above the reeds.”

That is until now.

Now, McGinnis is unable to leave her home. The dirt road that leads to her property is submerged. Merilee Lane dips low, right through where the Rio de Flag is flowing.

Right before the grade drops, there’s a massive mound of cinders that look almost purple beside sporadic snowflakes in the damp afternoon. Orange triangle reflectors are set up to indicate a hazard ahead for motorists. The road itself breaks off abruptly, interrupted by rapidly flowing water, an insufficient island of cinders standing between homes and the route out of the neighborhood.

“It’s incredible. I’ve seen the river flood during a massive snowmelt. It was not nearly like this. This is something else,” McGinnis said.

McGinnis hauls water and has two cistern tanks that have been filled recently. She frets over her neighbors who might not have been so lucky.

She knows many of her neighbors rely on propane deliveries as well as water hauling companies year-round. Neither of those utilities can be hauled to her neighborhood right now as a result of the road closure.

Preparing to be self-sufficient, Smolinksi said, is something a lot of people might not have known they needed to do. This year’s extreme weather events have offered a stark reminder for residents and visitors alike to expect the unexpected in the region.

“People, whether it be residents or visitors, have taken our fair weather years as a totality of what we deal with up here. They forget we’re still in a somewhat remote mountainous community where we do see and are subject to severe weather events. That causes a lot of issues from the search and rescue perspective as well as from the patrol perspective,” Smolinski said.

McGinnis credits a certain amount of luck that she’s received utility deliveries recently. She said she wouldn’t have expected the water to rise as quickly as it has since last Friday.

“I’m OK; I think I have plenty of water, but a lot of these people are going to be running out of water,” McGinnis said. “In the winter I’m very cautious. I check it all the time, the propane and the water, when you are up against the fact that you might not be able to get in for weeks.”

A crew from Summit Fire knocked on her door and the doors of her neighbors to let residents know they had found an alternative route into the area in the event of an emergency.

That route, McGinnis said, might be all right for hiking in or out, but it won’t help people get the deliveries they need. Still, she said she’s very grateful that first responders have already been on site to help and plan for emergencies.

Doney Park is not the only place where flooding is impeding access to homes and neighborhoods.

“I was on the phone with a resident on Harold Ranch,” Smolinski said. “The water is still 12, 18 inches deep -- which severely limits access to anybody living in that neighborhood.”

Deputies with CCSO say they hope to avoid the most dangerous emergency situations by partnering with people in neighborhoods affected by flooding.

When there’s water standing or rushing between a resident and their destination, Clifton asks that residents call the Sheriff’s Office before embarking out on their own.

“Let us use our resources to solve the problem when it is manageable,” he said.