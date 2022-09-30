More ‘parklets’ are coming to Flagstaff

Parklets — sidewalk extensions that reclaim parking spaces for business and pedestrian use — are on their way to being codified in the City of Flagstaff.

They are currently a rarity within city limits, but during Tuesday’s meeting, Flagstaff City Council gave direction for city staff to initiate an update of a city code that would allow for more widespread adoption of parklets.

Temporary parklets first popped up in Flagstaff at the outset of the pandemic when they were seen as a necessary means to introduce COVID-safe outdoor dining options. At this time, Flagstaff established an “extended use of right of way” (EURO) program that allowed business owners to establish parklets outside of their establishments.

“During COVID, some of our businesses were able to stay afloat because they were able to extend outside,” said Michelle McNulty, Flagstaff planning director.

The parklets currently in Flagstaff are only allowed through the EURO program, but McNulty advocated for codification so that businesses would “want to invest into bringing these into our community.”

According to McNulty, parklets offer multiple levels of benefit. They can increase public space, create aesthetic enhancement and provide amenities such as sidewalk extensions, seating, planters or bicycle parking. Together these benefits can contribute to a more “vibrant” street life.

And parklets appear to have the majority support of Flagstaff’s downtown business community. In 2021, the City of Flagstaff and the Downtown Business Association surveyed business owners and found that a majority -- about 69% -- supported parklets with conditions such as neighbor approval and aesthetic guidelines.

“The Flagstaff DBA supports developing a parklet program,” said Terry Madeksza, executive director of the DBA. She lauded them as “a good step toward enhancing the pedestrian environment, encouraging traffic calming, and provide opportunities for businesses citywide to introduce outdoor seating.”

Madeksza also claims that parklets would likely increase additional spending in Flagstaff. While there is currently no direct, localized data to corroborate this, the National Association of City Transportation Officials reports that the presence of parklets “has been shown to increase foot traffic, and in some cases revenues, for adjacent businesses,” citing studies that show increased revenues between 20-30% for businesses near parklets.

For at least one downtown Flagstaff business, parklets have been lived up to these potential benefits.

“I am definitely in support of parklets,” said Daniel Powell, owner of Pay n’ Take, a beer and wine bar that maintains Flagstaff’s only remaining EURO parklet on Aspen Avenue.

Powell said the parklet has become a “point of interest” for “tourists and locals.” Having the option to create a parklet at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic “saved his business,” Powell added.

“And COVID-19 is not over,” he said. “There are still a lot of people who feel safer outside.”

Alongside Powell and Madeksza, Tuesday’s meeting saw a handful of other public participants voice support for a parklet program. Matthew Evans spoke to the observation that most parklets occupy about two parking spaces — which would only serve two drivers — and instead create a space that can serve a dozen. Tyler Denham voiced support for parklets as an “easy way to convert low-value swaths of pavement into beautiful, high-value spaces.”

He added that they contribute to an enjoyable urban existence.

“There is something uniquely appealing about hanging out in these spaces with friends and family,” Denham said.

Parklets do consume parking supply, but according to city manager Greg Clifton, Flagstaff has parking to spare.

“I am hearing across the spectrum that parking is not so constrained,” Clifton said. “We’re seeing a lot of vacancy.”

This assessment was backed up by David McIntire, Flagstaff’s community investment director who also oversees Park Flag, the parking management organization.

“Park Flag has been a part of these conversations,” McIntire said. “We do believe there is enough inventory to serve the district’s needs while allowing for the kind of vibrancy parklets offer.”

McIntire also noted that Flagstaff recently added two new surface lots to its parking supply, and that Park Flag has been “building its lockbox” — a fund specifically set aside for future parking supply in the future.

Park Flag’s 2020-2021 annual report said its “lockbox” fund totaled over $814,000 as of June 2021.

While generally excited to pursue codification of parklets in Flagstaff, city staff and the council collectively noted that any code would have a myriad of concerns to address. This included noise restraints, snow-removal, fee structures, competition spacing, appropriate location, and aesthetic guidelines. Nonetheless, the consensus was that city staff should move forward with the process of bringing parklets permanently into Flagstaff’s city code for the perceived benefit to pedestrians and businesses.

“It is an uncertain time for small businesses,” said vice mayor Miranda Sweet. “This is one tool in the toolbox to ensure that we remain a vibrant city.”