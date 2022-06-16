More evacuations lifted on Pipeline and Haywire Fires

More evacuations have lifted for neighborhoods affected by the Pipeline and Haywire Fires Thursday afternoon.

The eastern portion of Alpine Ranchos will be moved from "Go" to "Set" status and is open immediately for re-entry.

The western part of Alpine Ranchos and Crater Estates, including properties around Moon Crater, remain in "Go" status due to the Haywire Fire's continual active status.

Neighborhoods along Mt. Elden Lookout Road previously in "Set" status will be moved to "Ready," as will the south portion of Doney Park (south of Silver Saddle Road to Townsend-Winona Road). The north portion of Doney Park (north of Silver Saddle Road) remains in "Set" status.

The area along U.S. 89 north of Wupatki Trails remains in "Go" status, as the Pipeline Fire "is still very active in this area and is in close proximity to private land and the Medicine Valley residences."

Residents of areas still in "SET" status should be remain ready to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Current evacuation statuses are available at coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169,

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0