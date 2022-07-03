Models show Pipeline Fire ‘significantly’ increased flood risks across Flagstaff area

The 26,000-acre Pipeline Fire burned across multiple watersheds within the San Francisco Peaks, escalating the threat of post-fire flooding for several downstream neighborhoods in the Flagstaff area. Recently released flood models incorporated the data from soil burn severity analyses to predict flood patterning in severe storm conditions.

The models show that thousands of homes are likely to be impacted.

With a “wetter than usual” monsoon season in the forecast, residents are being urged to take preventative action to ensure the safety of their homes while city and county officials hurry to implement flood mitigation in affected areas.

The monsoons have come about two weeks earlier than expected, said Brian Klimowski, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service outpost in Flagstaff.

Precipitation outlooks from the U.S. Department of Commerce suggest about a 33 to 40% chance of seasonal precipitation “above normal” between July and September. With higher than normal precipitation, an enhanced threat of flooding beneath burn scars is expected.

The impacted watersheds of the Pipeline Fires drain into two distinct “zones.” The first -- henceforth referred to as “Pipeline West” -- encompasses the Chimney and Schultz Creek watersheds that drain into the Rio De Flag and eventually flow into the downtown Flagstaff area. The second, “Pipeline East,” encompasses the Government Tank, Paintbrush-Siesta, Campbell, Copeland, Peaceful, Brandis, Lenox-Wupatki Trails Watersheds -- which drain into the neighborhoods of Timberline -- Wupatki Trails, Fernwood and Doney Park.

Pipeline West

The “concerning aspect” of the watersheds in Pipeline West is their burn severity, said Joe Loverich, project manager for JE Fuller, the engineering firm that conducted the recent flood modeling.

“There are significant areas in the Schultz Creek that were moderate or high [burn severity],” Loverich said during a Flagstaff City Council meeting Tuesday night. More severely burned soils repel water readily, correlating soil burn severity and flood risk.

Based on the JE Fuller modeling for Pipeline West, in the event that 2 inches of rain falls on the impacted watersheds in 45 minutes, water is expected to flow through Schultz Creek without impact until it meets the culverts at Highway 180 near Station No. 5 of the Flagstaff Fire Department. There, it is expected to back up at the culverts and flow over Highway 180 into the Cheshire neighborhood near Stevanna Way, where it could flow at depths of 3 three inches.

From there, Loverich said water would be inclined to take “the easiest path” toward the Rio De Flag and flow through the streets of Cheshire at depths of about an inch, “covering the full street.”

Water is expected to proceed through Cheshire on its path to the Rio De Flag, backing up at Meade Lane and continuing south beyond Beal Road.

Unfortunately there is simply “not enough infrastructure” to carry increased flows efficiently to the Rio de Flag, Loverich said. He also emphasized that uncertainty in the flood model increases the farther they proceed south down the Rio de Flag because the Rio de Flag also takes in water from several of other sources.

“The Rio de Flag is a regional water course,” Loverich said. “We aren’t modeling the rainfall over the entire 50-square-mile watershed.”

The other caveat to the modelling is that water can change its course.

“When this water comes off the watershed, it’s not clear water,” Loverich said. “Debris, sediment, rocks that come down can quickly change the course of how these streams are going. We try to predict the worst case of where this water would go.”

For reasons of uncertainty, models have not addressed flooding farther down the Rio de Flag, in the downtown and Southside areas. In these areas, common sense and historical knowledge will be key for preventative measures, said Samuel Beckett, Flagstaff public works director.

“People who’ve been here know where they get water,” Beckett said. “If you were out during Sunday’s storm and you received water in the downtown area, you probably need to consider sandbags at this point.”

Preventative measures in the Cheshire neighborhood are expected to be focused on the area where the Highway 180 culverts are expected to “quickly become overwhelmed,” Beckett said.

City public works officials are working to implement emergency mitigation in the area, including the placement of concrete jersey barriers at Stevanna Way, but supply issues could slow the process.

“Barriers, while ideal, are hard to come by,” Beckett said.

Residents in the area are urged to use sandbags, especially near areas that could permit floodwaters under the house, such as doors, windows and basements. Self-fill sandbag stations have been set up in Thorpe Park and at the “Y” of Schultz Pass Road and Mount Elden Lookout Road to service residents in the area.

“Protect your homes,” Beckett said. “Make sure they are safe enough to shelter in place.”

In the event of a flood emergency, residents are advised not to travel, but to stay put.

“If you live in Cheshire, and you’re not affected by the water, and we see water on Highway 180, please stay home,” Beckett said. “Don’t add to the burden of traffic on the road.”

Pipeline East

Burn severity in the watersheds of Pipeline East have "significantly" increased flood risk, said Lucinda Andreani, deputy county manager. She said the predictions based on the recent flood modelling are “somewhat worse" than what preliminary modeling suggested.

In a 2-inch, 45-minute rain event, water will make its way down off the Pipeline East watersheds and move through the Timberline and Wupatki Trails neighborhoods before it reaches Highway 89.

Because the immediately downstream neighborhoods in Pipeline East have varying levels of flood mitigation infrastructure put into place after the Schultz Fire flooding, some places are expected to get hit harder than others. The Lenox-Wupatki Trails watershed is likely to be “extremely reactive” to rainfall, Andreani said.

This was witnessed Sunday, when a protective sediment basin below the watershed filled with “4inches of sediment” and water “overwhelmed” the channels in the Wupatki Trails neighborhood.

According to principal engineer with Civiltec Engineering Chris Duza, the channels in Wupatki Trails were designed to handle about 150 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.

“They saw 800 to 1,000 cfs on Sunday,” Duza said.

According to a public presentation given by the county on Wednesday, rain events of the magnitude seen last Sunday are “not unlikely” and should be expected to happen several times throughout the season.

Other areas at risk are where no mitigation exists, such as the Copeland and Peaceful washes. Floods are also likely beneath the Government Tank Watershed, which empties near Switchback Trail and Heppel Drive. This watershed experienced high burn severity and has no preexisting mitigation, making it doubly vulnerable.

Once water makes its way through the Timberline neighborhoods and crosses to the east side of Highway 89, it’s expected to flow heavily through residential sections near Girls Ranch Road, Leisure Lane, Last Chance Road, Ponderosa Lane, Campbell Avenue and Treadway Trail before splitting up, hitting the Twin Berms east of Campbell and crossing Landfill Road.

Then, waters are expected to converge on Doney Park, entering near Vista De Oro and Dianna Place to move south and eventually “pond” between Carmel Road and Yancey Lane.

Up to 1,500 properties are potentially impacted by these flood patterns, Andreani said.

Coconino County has already mobilized resources to add emergency mitigation in heavily impacted areas. This includes concrete barriers installed in “high velocity” areas at Wupatki Trails, Heppel, Paintbrush and a property on Doney Park. They’ve also cleaned out channels throughout the area, repaired terminal trenches at Campbell and Wupatki Trails that were impacted by the Tunnel and Pipeline Fires, and placed concrete barriers between Landfill Road and Doney Park.

In the works is an expansion of the Twin Berms between Highway 89 and Landfill Road, as well as more long-term expansion of food mitigation systems in the area. Long-term goals will come into play later down the line, according to Andreani. For now, the focus remains on the emergency response needed for this monsoon season.

Impacted residents are highly encouraged to obtain flood insurance and build sandbag walls. Conservation corps partners have produced 100,000 sandbags for residential use, and on Tuesday 60 inmates from the Winslow prison complex will be tasked with producing more sandbags for use in the area. According to the county presentation, more than 600,000 sandbags are still needed.

Further resources

Both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County have compiled Pipeline Fire and flooding resources to assist residents in their preparations for heightened flood risk.

Pipeline West flood assessment maps, insurance information and rain gauges can be found at www.flagstaff.az.gov/4767/Pipeline-Fire-West-Flood-Area.

Pipeline East flood assessment maps, sandbag instructions, insurance information, hotlines, emergency notification sign-ups, address-specific mitigation “exhibits” designed to give homeowners a sandbag plan, and more can be found at coconino.az.gov/2926/SchultzPipeline-Flood-Area.

