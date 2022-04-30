MNA column: Wupatki, where the Earth breathes

On a warm summer day, visitors to Wupatki Pueblo can lean over an opening in the ground to feel a cool breeze blow outward sufficient to ruffle the hair or lift a hat. Known as a blowhole, this natural vent is significant to local American Indian tribes and a recent project by the Museum of Northern Arizona and National Park Service reveals the long connections between tribal people and these openings in the earth.

Earth-cracks and blowholes are geologically rare phenomena that occur relatively frequently in the Flagstaff region, particularly within Wupatki National Monument. Most of these are created by settling, buckling of sedimentary sandstone and limestone layers associated with north-northeast by south-southwest trending faults, including the Lomaki Fissure and the Citadel Graben. The earth-cracks are simple areas of settling and faulting.

The blowholes connect to a maze of underground voids more than seven billion cubic feet in volume. This allows the blowholes to react to changes in barometric pressure and exchange air between the underground caverns and the atmosphere above ground, pulling in air overnight and releasing it during the day. The best known of these are Blowhole No. 1, which was extensively investigated in the 1960s and the blowhole at Wupatki Pueblo, which was formally documented in 1964 or 1965 when it was stabilized as part of the Wupatki Ballcourt excavations conducted by MNA.

The blowhole at Wupatki Pueblo is of importance for the Pai, Hopi, Zuni, Diné (Navajo), and Southern Paiute peoples. The National Park Service recently completed ethnographic consultations with regional tribes about many topics, including the Wupatki Pueblo blowhole. Much like the sipapu — a small blowing vent within ceremonial kiva structures — the Wupatki blowhole remains a powerful symbol of this place of emergence and as an important connection between the surface, underworld, and sky. Known to the Hopi as Huukyangwuy Kii’at — wind’s home or breath from the mountains — the blowhole at Wupatki was previously home to a shrine. Hopi elders consulted during the study have also suggested that the vent may have been used to warn of impending changes to weather during critical agricultural seasons. Elders of other tribes consulted about the blowhole also stressed the importance of this place in their knowledge.

For the Zuni consultants, Awidehin T’sid’ane Yanak‘inanne or Where Mother Earth’s breath is felt is a place for power seeking, meditation, and for prayer. Modern Pai groups — Hualapai, Havaupai and Yavapai — all maintain a distinct cultural relationship with the blowhole. Pai elders confirm it is a place of immense power and an area to gather medicine and spiritual strength.

The various bands of Southern Paiute are also said to know the blowhole as a place of immense power and song learning that is deeply connected with the greater landscape on which it located. The Southern Paiute call the blowhole hurrikanni — Home of the Wind or House of the Wind. The San Juan Southern Paiute would travel to visit hurrikani to learn songs that would bring rain. Niyol Bighan or Wind Home remains an important location of significance for some Dine’ people who also maintained a shrine there. One elder shared that their family left offerings at the feature after someone from the community was knocked unconscious by a gust of wind. Another tells how the opening used to be buried, reasserting that the feature has changed quite a bit over time to its final appearance today.

Last summer MNA and NPS collaborated on an intensive archaeological inventory around some of the blowhole and earth-crack sites. Five of the six surveyed areas contained archaeological sites, three blowhole areas contained prehistoric or ethnohistoric features directly associated with blowholes, and three earth-cracks or fissures contained direct material cultural associations. They documented one site, a 500-foot deep earth-crack known as Sipapu Cavern, that had been blocked off the NPS since 1964, as well as two blowholes that had been filled in recently.

In all, the survey identified 47 isolated cultural features or artifacts, and 160 features associated with 23 archaeological sites, providing fine-grained documentation of the long-standing interest people have had in these holes in the ground. The findings ranged from a single piece of marine shell found adjacent to a previously undocumented earth-crack, to the large residential complexes at Kaibab House and Box Canyon. Kaibab House features elaborate banded masonry, a visual signal that also appears at Wupatki Pueblo and a few other sites not open to the public. The opening to Box Canyon, a fault, is flanked by twin pueblos thought by some to be defensive. A blowhole is also located nearby, within a ceremonial kiva.

The next time you visit Wupatki National Monument, look around and reflect on the many ways that the ancient dwellings were built to take advantage of impressive views, color contrasts, and more subtle landscape features like fissures, blowholes and earth-cracks.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0