MNA column: Time to move: Migration in northern Arizona

One of the most impressive migrations here is that of raptors, now well-known because of Hawk Watch International’s focused monitoring efforts on the South Rim of Grand Canyon. The hawk, eagle, vulture, and falcon species that occupy the intermountain West move southward in September and October, following escarpments, such as the massive East Kaibab Monocline that runs northward from southern Utah and across eastern Grand Canyon. On an autumn morning, as upwelling thermals develop, one can look into the Canyon from Lipan or Yavapai Points on the South Rim and sometimes see more than 10 species of raptors floating upward. When these travelers reach the rim, they look around for the San Francisco Peaks and head towards it, likely in search of more thermals.