MNA column: Time to move: Migration in northern Arizona

In late October I saw what I’m sure was the last Turkey Vulture and final Painted Lady butterfly of the year migrating southward over the Museum of Northern Arizona. As a biologist fascinated by all living beings, I regret the exodus and loss of so many millions of lives this time of year. Of course, this is Nature’s way.
Migration is an essential element of many species’ life cycles, allowing the migrant to reach greener pastures and successfully reproduce. It is gambling by an individual, with the migrant betting that it will find better conditions at its destination than from whence its journey started, and that the costs of moving from the known to the unknown outweigh the risks of remaining in place. As a behavior pattern, migration usually has the elements of non-random movement, often more or less linear, that take the individual outside of its normal home range on a journey in which it will ignore normal stimuli (e.g., breeding, feeding, etc.), engage in different behaviors, and change its life energy allocation patterns.
Several types of migration occur in northern Arizona. People are most aware of the seasonal movements of birds, triggered by changing day length, temperature, and storm patterns. These influence innate changes in preparatory feeding, flight direction, flocking, and other physiological and behavioral factors. Species-specific responses to variation in weather patterns cause autumn bird migration to appear more gradual and quieter than the spring migrations.
One of the most impressive migrations here is that of raptors, now well-known because of Hawk Watch International’s focused monitoring efforts on the South Rim of Grand Canyon. The hawk, eagle, vulture, and falcon species that occupy the intermountain West move southward in September and October, following escarpments, such as the massive East Kaibab Monocline that runs northward from southern Utah and across eastern Grand Canyon. On an autumn morning, as upwelling thermals develop, one can look into the Canyon from Lipan or Yavapai Points on the South Rim and sometimes see more than 10 species of raptors floating upward. When these travelers reach the rim, they look around for the San Francisco Peaks and head towards it, likely in search of more thermals.
Some of these species, like Swainson’s Hawks, travel as far south as Argentina to overwinter. While the migrating Bald Eagle population has been fairly stable over the past 30 years, Golden Eagles are declining, a worrisome trend that Babbitt Ranches and other conservation-minded organizations are attempting to reverse here in northern Arizona.
Autumn in the Intermountain West also brings large populations of northern species, like Northern Flickers and Dark-eyed Juncos, which overwinter here. Oddly, given the tremendous elevation gradient here, few bird species appear to simply migrate across elevation, as deer, elk, and other terrestrial species must do to avoid heavy snows.
Springtime migration occurs in March and April, with wave on wave of new arrivals appearing in rapid succession. As in autumn, spring migration is highly species-specific. The Cassin’s Kingbirds that nest in Buffalo Park tend to arrive on the backside of late winter storms, while Turkey Vultures return to Flagstaff from Central and South America more precisely in mid-March, likely due to day-length cues. The first time I see Lewis’s Woodpeckers courting atop a pine snag each year brings me an enormous sense of relief that this species has survived the chaos. The first song of a male American Robin or a House Finch in spring heralds the season of growth and renewal.
Other seasonal migrations include Monarch butterflies that migrate seasonally through four generations from Mexico and the southern USA northward to Canada, searching for their hostplant milkweeds. Their autumn return migration in September and October takes place at lower elevations, below the freeze line, with individuals in northern Arizona going either south to Central Mexico or westward to the California coast. This impressive migration is threatened by agricultural pesticide use.
In contrast, American Painted Lady butterflies migrate in a highly irruptive fashion: the last explosive event here occurred in 2000. Usually moving towards moisture, and involving several generations, this thistle-feeding species breeds continuously as it migrates. A massive migration of American Snout butterflies began in 2021 and is still on-going at low and middle elevations, along with a modest migration of Varied Fritillary butterflies, a small brush-footed species that commonly drink nectar from flowering rabbitbrush.
Other migratory species in northern Arizona include seasonal and sometimes irruptive dragonfly migrations – look for Globe Skimmer Dragonflies to arrive rather precisely at the summer equinox from Mexico. The most widespread dragonflies in the world, they occur across North and Central America, in Hawaii, and across Asia and the Mediterranean.
Prior to the construction of dams, the enormous, predatory Colorado Pikeminnow annually swam up the Colorado River from the lower basin, through Grand Canyon, and into Utah and Colorado to breed. With the migration course of this “Colorado River Salmon” blocked by dams, this endangered species has been extirpated from Grand Canyon, and only exists in small, fragmented populations. Recent support for restoring it into Grand Canyon will help with its recovery.
Each of us can assist migratory species through little acts: providing hummingbird food in August, planting native host plants and pollinator plants like milkweed and rubber rabbitbrush, or becoming involved with the Northern Arizona Audubon Society and other organizations to address larger conservation issues. These personal contributions help link us to the enormous realm of migration that involves so many of our cherished native species and natural heritage.
Larry Stevens is the MNA Biology Curator. His monthly talks on Grand Canyon science can be viewed on the Museum of Northern Arizona Facebook page or YouTube channel.