MNA column: The long-term history of scarlet macaws in the Southwest

Vibrantly colored scarlet macaws are regular fixtures at wildlife parks and museums, but did you know that hundreds of these birds have been found at archaeological sites in the Southwest? You can see a macaw skull from Wupatki Pueblo on display in the archaeology gallery at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Also on display are paintings that Hopi artists Michael Kabotie and Delbridge Honanie based on archaeological murals — elaborately dressed human figures hold scarlet macaws.
As early as 1,000 years ago, Indigenous people living what is now northern Arizona valued these birds for many of the reasons that make them popular today: their beautiful and multi-hued feathers, their remarkable intelligence, and their ability to mimic human speech.
Long before cars and airplanes, people traveled hundreds of miles to the birds’ natural habitat — which spans from eastern and southern Mexico south into Central and South America — to bring them back to Arizona, New Mexico, Sonora and Chihuahua. This would not have been easy. Scarlet macaws are among the largest Psittacines (parrots of the Order Psittaciformes), averaging three feet in height and a wingspan of nearly four feet. They are loud, have an incredibly strong beak, and of all parrots, they are the most strong-willed and independent-minded.
Countless online macaw training forums attest to their ability to free themselves from their cages by outsmarting stainless steel locking mechanisms. Transporting these birds over hundreds of miles would have been no easy task.
In spite of these challenges, past people transported, kept, and even bred these birds in the arid Southwest and Mexican Northwest. Archaeologists have recovered the remains of more than 50 scarlet macaws at archaeological sites in the Flagstaff area. The vast majority of those were deposited in the 100-room pueblo of Wupatki, but they were also kept at smaller sites like Elden Pueblo, Ridge Ruin, and Nalakihu.
The remains of these birds are now curated at the Museum of Northern Arizona, where researchers have worked in consultation with the Hopi Tribe and National Park Service to explore how past humans interacted with these birds. Archaeologists and ornithologists have studied these bones extensively, using them to distinguish scarlet macaw bones from other bird species, reconstruct full skeletons from bird burials, look for intentional cutting or butchery markings -- and more recently, our team has found that these birds were hand-fed corn by humans and raised locally by people in the Flagstaff area instead of being imported from their tropical homeland.
Actively keeping scarlet macaws would have had major impacts on daily life in the past. The vibrant colors and loud calls of these birds would have made sites that had them stand out. But it would have come at a price. Scarlet macaws are known to carry psittacosis, a zoonotic infectious disease we commonly associate with city pigeons. Although today psittacosis is largely eradicated, in the past it could have been passed amongst parrots, turkeys, and humans.
One site called Paquimé in northwestern Chihuahua had over 300 scarlet macaws (over 500 parrots in total) and hundreds more turkeys. People living there would have experienced unique challenges: cacophonous early morning wakeups, bites and cuts from interactions with these birds, and perhaps even widespread disease.
Still, the benefits outweighed the costs because past people acquired, kept, and bred scarlet macaws for over a thousand years. This long-term history of dynamic interactions is one of the reasons that scarlet macaws remain significant to Indigenous people living in the Southwest today. Scarlet macaws have many cosmological associations — the color red, south, the sun, and summer — and their multi-colored feathers are used in ceremonial attire, prayer sticks, and katsina masks.
They are central components in origin stories of various Pueblo groups — some of whom still have macaw or parrot clans today — and live scarlet macaws were kept at Zuni and Santo Domingo as late as the early 1900s. In the 1930s, anthropologist J.O. Brew observed a live scarlet macaw at Zuni that “addressed all and sundry passers-by stridently, and raucously in the Zuñi tongue.”
People are often surprised that non-local scarlet macaws continue to be significant to descendant communities in the Southwest. Given the dynamic history of human-animal interactions, however, it is somewhat unsurprising to find scarlet macaws in the Flagstaff area, a region where ancestral places cover the landscape. The presence of scarlet macaws at these locales and the remarkable time depth of interactions with these birds were interwoven into cosmologies and traditional histories that continue to be passed down today.
Christopher Schwartz is a Visiting Researcher in the School of Human Evolution and Social Change at Arizona State University.