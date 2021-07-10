MNA column: The long-term history of scarlet macaws in the Southwest

In spite of these challenges, past people transported, kept, and even bred these birds in the arid Southwest and Mexican Northwest. Archaeologists have recovered the remains of more than 50 scarlet macaws at archaeological sites in the Flagstaff area. The vast majority of those were deposited in the 100-room pueblo of Wupatki, but they were also kept at smaller sites like Elden Pueblo, Ridge Ruin, and Nalakihu.

The remains of these birds are now curated at the Museum of Northern Arizona, where researchers have worked in consultation with the Hopi Tribe and National Park Service to explore how past humans interacted with these birds. Archaeologists and ornithologists have studied these bones extensively, using them to distinguish scarlet macaw bones from other bird species, reconstruct full skeletons from bird burials, look for intentional cutting or butchery markings -- and more recently, our team has found that these birds were hand-fed corn by humans and raised locally by people in the Flagstaff area instead of being imported from their tropical homeland.