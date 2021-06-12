MNA column: Multi-park study looks at why people steal items from national parks and then return them

Many return packages do not include letters. For those that do, there are common themes: wanting an authentic piece of history or the park; knowing it was wrong to remove items but doing it anyway; sometimes not knowing it was wrong but finding out later; feeling an epiphany that taking ancestral items was being disrespectful to American Indians; recognizing how out of context the objects were once they placed them in their homes; taking items as children and feeling bad about it later; cleaning out attics of deceased relatives and sending discovered items back to parks; feeling guilt or remorse for being selfish; and sometimes perceiving that they received bad luck.

The unfortunate reality is that while it might make a person feel better to mail stolen items back, the objects can never be returned to their original context because it is unknown. Returned items can, however, occasionally be used for educational purposes. Please keep in mind, that it is illegal to remove surface artifacts not only from national parks, but also from national forests, federal recreation areas, and tribal lands.

To most of you who admire the artifacts and natural features you see on federal land, but take only pictures, thank you for doing the right thing!

Gwenn M. Gallenstein is the Museum Curator for the Flagstaff Area National Monuments (Sunset Crater Volcano, Walnut Canyon, and Wupatki National Monuments). Her office is at the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) where she is also a member of the MNA Collections Team.

