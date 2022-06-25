MNA column: Local color: Traditional plant-based dyes of the Colorado Plateau

Big Rabbit Brush for canary yellow. Indian Paint Brush for tan. Oak Scrub for light gold. Traditional weavers gather these local plants and follow centuries-old dye recipes to give vibrancy and variety to their palettes.

A good dye requires more than plants and boiling water, though. Plant-based dyes need a mordant to bond a dye’s color to a weaver’s chosen fiber, and an extensive knowledge of which mordant to use with which dye plant on a particular fabric.

Navajo weaver Roy Kady steeps Juniper Mistletoe in water and combines it with a rusted-wire mordant to create a dark green dye. While rusted wire might sound like an unconventional ingredient for a plant-based dye, it’s tame by traditional dye standards.

Museum of Northern Arizona co-founder Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton spent decades documenting traditional dye recipes and she recorded dye recipes that call for mordents of child’s urine and sheep manure. Kady achieves the same results by adding an alum, or magnesium sulfate, mordant to his dye pot.

Interestingly, not all mordents are created equal. The colors of plant-based dyes made with a chrome, copper, or iron mordant remain intense with prolonged light exposure. A chemical reaction between the phytochemicals in the dye plant and the mordent helps the resulting dye stick to a fabric. Whereas the same plant-based dye made with an alum or tin mordant dries to a different color and dulls more easily with similar light exposure. Understanding the science behind plant-based dyes and mordents helps curators decide which traditional weavings they can best preserve for future generations of museum goers and researchers.

The right dye also both sustains a traditional weaving’s vibrancy and enhances the story it tells. Kady displays a tapestry featuring an intricately-woven hummingbird colored with a blue-green dye, then tells a Navajo folktale about a hummingbird that gains its power of flight by expelling gas. The quirky story and the striking color come together to make a memorable weaving.

Dye plants grow all along the Rio de Flag, and in the fields, woods, and gardens that surround the Museum of Northern Arizona. Kady will return to the museum on July 2 and 3 to teach about how plants are used for traditional dyes as part of the annual Heritage Festival. His demonstration will be set up near the Colton Community Garden, appropriately named for Mary-Russell Ferrell Colton, whose book “Hopi Dyes” continues to be a valuable resource. Kady will show interested attendees how to extract colors from the garden’s yields, like Hopi Tea and amaranth, transforming them into deep purple and light green dyes.

Turning a local plant into a dye that gives a weaving its unforgettable color is true alchemy. Adding to the complexity of the dye-making process, Kady said that a dye’s color can vary greatly depending on where and when he gathers its component plant. Regardless of the temporal and geographic considerations that go with gathering local plants to make a plant-based dye, a wide array of shades and hues continue to stem from the Colorado Plateau.

About the author: Jeff Schultz was an intern at the Museum of Northern Arizona in 2019, when Kady gave a previous dye workshop.

