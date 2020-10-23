Mistakes in third quarter doom Flagstaff in 38-28 home loss to Prescott

It was a shootout in the first half with the makings of a tight finish. The Flagstaff offense was rolling but so was Prescott.
Something was bound to give.
It turned out to be Flagstaff.
The hosting Eagles, playing the nightcap of a doubleheader at Coconino High School, trailed the Badgers 24-21 after the first 30 minutes, but couldn’t hang on and climb back following a disastrous third quarter, losing 38-28.
"We just gotta clean some things up," Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said. " ... We didn't play our game enough and they did. When you don't play well enough to win, you usually don't."
Flagstaff dropped its first game of the season and is now 3-1 overall and 3-1 in the Grand Canyon Region. Prescott (1-3, 1-2 4A Grand Canyon) finally got its first win after an 0-3 start.
The Eagles were marching after the defense forced a three-and-out by the Prescott offense. Eagles quarterback Morgan Bewley had a good groove with fellow senior wideout Ryan Tagle -- who had two touchdown receptions in the loss -- completing a few key passes on the drive.
But facing a third-and-five scenario, Bewley threw an errant pass to Prescott’s Brayden Nelson, who turned the play into a pick-six from 74 yards out and a 31-21 lead.
It didn’t feel over. Flagstaff still has a dangerous offense and a defense that had solid momentum going.
But Bewley continued to struggle with decision-making. A few drives later late into the third, Bewley had his Eagles again inside Badgers territory at the 35-yard line.
Bewley and Tagle were rolling with 24- and 17-yard connections on the drive, but on a second-and-10 play Bewley’s pass was tipped and Nelson jumped on it before it hit the turf.
The defense held once again, forcing a three-and-out. But Bewley threw his third interception of the night. Prescott would eventually punch in a score from close range to make it 38-21.
Bewley finished with around 200 passing yards on about 22 passing attempts with three touchdowns, three interceptions and a fumble after he was sacked from the blind side in the second quarter. He tossed a late 48-yard strike to Jace Wetzel to make it interesting but it was too little too late.
Entering Friday's game in Cromer Stadium, the Badgers were coming off an embarrassing 41-0 loss to Coconino in Prescott. The Badgers that showed up this week were a completely different team.
All year the Badgers struggle to keep possession. On Friday the Eagles couldn’t force a single turnover, losing the turnover battle 3-0.
"That's what happens," Hanley said. "This one isn't all that hard to figure out. We just didn't play well enough. Few mistakes here and there that are very fixable, so at least we know what happened. We aren't baffled as to what happened. They ran the ball harder than we played defense and we did some turnovers that really cost us. It's easy to fix. I know our kids will respond."
Run game blues
Prescott ran all over Flagstaff. The Badgers used a mix of direct snaps, sweeps and just downhill running to get the Eagles defense on its heals.
Flagstaff on the other hand, struggled to get a run game going.
Eagles running back Luis Jaramillo was held to just 69 yards on 17 carries and a first-half touchdown as the Prescott defense stifled him for most of the night. Jaramillo was also hurt by a holding call in the first half that sent back after a long touchdown run.
Up next
Flagstaff (3-1, 3-1 4A Grand Canyon) host Cactus (2-2, 2-0 4A West Valley) Saturday at Cromer Stadium at 1 p.m. -- with Coconino getting the nightcap game this time. Cactus is fresh off a 60-14 route against Greenway.
