Mistakes in third quarter doom Flagstaff in 38-28 home loss to Prescott

"That's what happens," Hanley said. "This one isn't all that hard to figure out. We just didn't play well enough. Few mistakes here and there that are very fixable, so at least we know what happened. We aren't baffled as to what happened. They ran the ball harder than we played defense and we did some turnovers that really cost us. It's easy to fix. I know our kids will respond."

Run game blues

Prescott ran all over Flagstaff. The Badgers used a mix of direct snaps, sweeps and just downhill running to get the Eagles defense on its heals.

Flagstaff on the other hand, struggled to get a run game going.

Eagles running back Luis Jaramillo was held to just 69 yards on 17 carries and a first-half touchdown as the Prescott defense stifled him for most of the night. Jaramillo was also hurt by a holding call in the first half that sent back after a long touchdown run.

Up next

Flagstaff (3-1, 3-1 4A Grand Canyon) host Cactus (2-2, 2-0 4A West Valley) Saturday at Cromer Stadium at 1 p.m. -- with Coconino getting the nightcap game this time. Cactus is fresh off a 60-14 route against Greenway.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.