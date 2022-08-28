Missing for two weeks: Community search organized to find local couple gone since Aug. 12

Lyla Zeller was born and raised in Flagstaff.

She's a graduate of Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, she’s a mother and she hasn’t been seen since Friday, Aug. 12.

According to the missing persons report, 28-year-old Zeller and fiancé Jacob Flynn told friends they were going to stay at a hotel that Friday night. They were last seen in a red four-door 2013 Ford Focus with the Arizona license plate BCZ2321. On the passenger’s side, the back bumper has a yellow paint transfer from a parking pole. There’s an apartment complex parking pass sticker on the front driver’s side window.

Eric Wood was the last person to see the couple two weeks ago.

“As time kept creeping on I got more and more worried. Now, it’s all worry,” he said.

Wood and Zeller have a son together, Sam, who will turn 8 in October. Flynn also has a little boy, Felix, who is 6. When he first spoke to the Arizona Daily Sun, Wood was assembling a bunk bed, having just gotten temporary emergency custody of Felix.

“They came and brought the boys over Friday evening,” Wood said, adding that he ordered dinner and played music with Flynn, who produces music.

The group spent the evening together.

Wood remembered very clearly that the two were planning to meet him at a play-date for Sam on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

When Zeller and Flynn didn’t arrive, Wood drove to see Ann Marie Zeller, Zeller’s mother. That’s when he learned the pair had not returned home.

Ann Marie said she’s concerned about Flynn’s health. She said he has been battling pancreatitis since he was little. In recent years Flynn has been in and out of hospitals and had surgery not long before the two were last seen.

When she last saw her daughter, she said, she was in good spirits, but she thought the two might have had a recent disagreement.

“I know people have their demons, and you never completely know what’s going on,” said Duncan Suhr, who first met the two in high school and became a close friend of Zeller’s after her 18th birthday party.

Suhr became close to Zeller and Wood and was their roommate for a time.

Now, he’s spearheading a search scheduled for today that he hopes will bring the pair home.

“We’re close friends that have seen each other become beautiful, fruitful adults," he said.

The search for Zeller and Flynn will take place near the “End of the World” off of Woody Mountain Road, an area that reaches through ponderosa pine forests across rocky cliffs and into Yavapai County.

“It’s a place that’s special to them,” Ann Marie said.

Characterized by a dramatic landscape, there are roads that are often difficult to navigate around the End of the World. Campers and hikers, according to Suhr, are often seeking seclusion. He’s hoping that Zeller and Flynn are there.

That’s one of the reasons why Coconino County Search and Rescue can’t run point on the investigation yet, according to Sgt. Aaron Dick.

A search and rescue coordinator, Dick said crews need what they call a planning point to start operations. A planning point is usually a parked car, abandoned campsite, or trailhead reported by missing persons or their families as a last known location. From a planning point search and rescue can set up a search area -- usually estimated based on the person’s planned activity (hunting, hiking, off-road driving, etc.).

Dick said there’s still a chance the investigation will turn up more clues, and a potential planning point.

Now, because the two were last seen in Flagstaff, the case belongs to the city’s police department. Ryan Forsman is the detective on this case, and he said it is challenging because there is no limited scope or specific area to search.

Forsman requested phone data from Zeller and Flynn’s shared cellphone to try to pinpoint their location. He said it appears the device was used last on the morning of Aug. 12, and the signal bounced off the Mount Elden tower -- meaning it might have been used essentially anywhere in east Flagstaff. On Friday he learned that the phone has not been turned on since.

The community search Suhr is organizing will be a volunteer effort. He’s recruited more than a dozen adults with trucks and drones to head down every road in the area, and talk to campers and hikers in search of the missing parents. Suhr has printed out maps to organize the effort and plans on distributing fliers to get the word out about his friend’s disappearance.

Investigators have posted on social media and missing person databases, and are searching for the couple’s car using license plate reading technology. Forsman said the Department of Public Safety has no recent record of their license plate in the system, suggesting that they likely have not traveled along Interstate 40, Highway 89 or Highway 180.

“That leads me to believe they’re still in Flagstaff,” the detective said.

Investigators have searched local hotels and hotel surveillance in search of the pair and their red sedan with no results, but Forsman is hopeful.

He received a phone tip on Friday morning from someone saying they went to high school with Flynn, and believed they had seen him and his car downtown Tuesday. Before that another tipper said they had seen Flynn at a duck pond in Flagstaff. That caller told investigators they thought they had seen the red Ford Focus, but stickers appeared to have been scraped off of the windows.

Forsman visited the duck pond near the Continental driving range and Old Walnut Canyon Road. He searched the area and parts of Frances Short Pond with no results.

Forsman believes the pair might be safe and in Flagstaff.

“I’m hopeful with these last two sighting, we’ll be able to locate them in good health,” Forsman said.

Suhr said that if the search today isn’t fruitful, he’s not giving up. He heard there might have been a sighting of the two near Walnut Canyon, and he said they’ll search there next.

For him, the search is personal in more ways than one. He’s known Zeller for a decade, but he’s also a parent, and he’s worried about Felix and Sam.

“It’s really unfair for their kids. They want to know where mom and dad are,” Suhr said.

Wood, who is taking care of both children currently, shared the same concern.

“The boys are worried about their parents, and both of them are acting out in their own ways. They’re both holding out as much hope as they can,” he said.

Suhr is also not willing to give up hope.

“Jacob is bubbly, happy, energetic, passionate about music and a hard worker. Lyla is an amazing mom. They’re just lovely caring people," he said.

Zeller is about 5-foot-7, weighing close to 135 pounds. She has curly brown hair and blue eyes. Flynn is also 28 years old and is listed at 6-foot-2, 140 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Police investigators ask that anyone who might have seen either person to call them at 928-774-1414 or contact Forsman directly at 928-679-4071.

The search will begin at 8 a.m today, and volunteers will be meeting at the Chevron on Old Route 66 near Woody Mountain Road.

“They’re parents, friends, sons and daughters ... there’s so many people that care about them. No matter what happens or has happened, an answer is important for their kids," Wood said.