VFW awards honor wide range of heroes in Flagstaff

The Flagstaff Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1709 hosted its annual awards banquet Saturday evening at the post to hand out a number of awards.

Donald Joseph Coleman took first place in the Patriot’s Pen essay contest, with Julia Roe Overhiser finishing in second place and Tyler Daniel Wood placing third.

Police Officer of the Year awards were presented to Trooper Russell Shearman from the Department of Public Safety, Detective Michael Hansen from the Flagstaff Police Department, Sgt. Jess Payne from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Daisy Romero from the NAU Police Department.

Andrew Robarge, a history teacher at Basis Flagstaff, was honored as Teacher of the Year, and Missy Heal picked up the Business of the Year award for her restaurant, Mike and Rhonda’s West. VFW Post Quartermaster Robert S. Noel was named the Veteran of the Year.

“It is one of the important tenets of the VFW to recognize those people in the community who continue to serve the community from law enforcement to teachers. We are excited for the young folks who turn in the essays for the Patriots Pen, as it demonstrates young people’s patriotism to their country and community," Rex Stermer, post commander, said of the event.

He added of the officers recognized on Saturday evening: “These people are our guardians at home. We may come from different parents, but when you serve in the military or law enforcement, you have a lot of brothers and sisters.”

