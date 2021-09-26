Military Officers Association of America receives national award

The local Grand Canyon Chapter, Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) received the MOAA 5-Star Level of Excellence Award from its national headquarters. The 5-Star Award is the highest level that is awarded and is presented to chapters that have exceeded all operational goals and administrative requirements as determined by its national headquarters. The Grand Canyon Chapter was also awarded the MOAA 5-Star Harris Communications Award for its monthly newsletter, The Canyon Echo.

The Military Officers Association of America is a nonprofit veterans’ association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to currently serving, retired, and former members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors. Membership is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or Space Force, and their surviving spouses.

Locally chapter members collaborate with veterans’ support and resource organizations to assist veterans and their families in need, participate in military and veterans’ activities, and award scholarships to Northern Arizona University Air Force and Army ROTC cadets and student-veterans at Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College.

For more information about the Grand Canyon Chapter, MOAA and learn the benefits of membership, contact Lt. Col. (Ret.) Steve Jarvis at 928-607-5196 or Col. (Ret.) Peter Kloeber at 928-525-0585, or refer to the chapter website www.moaa.org/chapter/grandcanyon.

