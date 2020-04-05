Midnight menagerie: Sechrist fourth-graders keep project tradition despite school closure

Painter assigned the project at the end of February, to be due Monday, March 30. With schools closed statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19, however, it seemed the tradition would miss a year.

When Painter saw the menagerie -- including two bears, a cottontail rabbit, rosy boa, humming bird, bluebird, river otter, mud turtle and more -- that had been staged around his yard, he began to cry.

“To think they would think that much of me to do that. It was a special moment,” Painter said. “With the emotion of the times and everything that’s going on with the schools and not seeing the kids, it just of hit me. It’s definitely something I will never forget.”

“It all came together perfectly and he really did have tears in his eyes in the morning,” said Jessica Sargent, Ari’s mother, who walked by Painter’s house shortly after he first saw his students’ projects.

Sargent had the idea to surprise Painter, her neighbor, when he mentioned how disappointed he was that the students wouldn’t be able to share their projects in person this year.

“I thought to myself, 'Gosh, I know enough kids in the school, I know enough kids in this class, we could probably get half of the class to drop their animals off,'” Sargent said.