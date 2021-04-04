 Skip to main content
Midgley Bridge parking lot to temporarily close for repainting
Midgley Bridge parking lot to temporarily close for repainting

The Midgley Bridge parking lot located off 89A will close for roughly two days starting April 5, according to the Coconino National Forest. 

The closure -- which is necessary in order to repaint the parking lot surface -- is anticipated to end at the start of business hours on April 7.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

