Michael Bassoff named NAU Foundation Executive Director

Michael L. Bassoff has been named Northern Arizona University’s new Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the NAU Foundation, effective March 1, NAU President Rita Cheng announced in a letter to the community Thursday.

Bassoff has 30 years of institutional and entrepreneurial fundraising and has spent more than 18 years as a foundation chief executive. He was Founding President of the TGen Foundation and built the nonprofit medical research institute that raised more than $300 million over 15 years. He also is an author, speaker and consultant to local and national nonprofit organizations.

"Having spent most of my life in the academic and scientific community of Arizona, I have a deep-rooted commitment to our state and its higher education system," Bassoff said. "I have a clear understanding of NAU's important and growing role in that system, an understanding which can be traced to my longtime work with NAU leadership and faculty."

Cheng said Bassoff is a natural fit for the position.

“I know he will hit the ground running and be able to build on our existing strengths in fundraising and alumni engagement. I trust his partnership with you will continue to shape NAU's future and impact generations of Lumberjack students,” Cheng said.

