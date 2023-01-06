Mia Hall named 2022 Arizona Daily Sun Cross Country Athlete of the Year

Mia Hall and the Eagles cross country coaching staff didn't know for sure if she would be able to toe the start line at the Division II state cross country meet in the fall.

The Flagstaff High School senior standout distance runner had been battling an injury. It kept her from competing in the sectional race, which her team still won with a low score of 42 points to secure a spot at the championship race. In order to stay at a fitness level high enough to race for a third straight individual state title, Hall, according to her coach, Trina Painter, resorted to cross training instead of logging miles.

Hall could have pressed her luck and raced at sectionals, but the decision was made to sit it out and make sure her injury was given enough time to heal for the bigger picture. It was a tough decision to make for a senior who wanted to make her final year running for the famed Eagles cross country program one for the record books.

“A lot of kids want to race every week, they don’t like to miss any meets, and I think she showed some of that maturity by knowing that not racing was probably in her best interest so she could manage her inquiry and just know that training is better when you are coming back from injury," Painter said. "So she had that confidence and that maturity to know what she could do but also how to do that without risking further injury.”

Giving her body some more time to heal worked out, and Hall went on to win a third consecutive state title, helping her program bounce back from a runner-up finish a season ago to win a seventh team title in the past eight years. She also became the first Eagles athlete to win three straight individual titles in the sport in the 2000s since Tatiana Gillick did so in 2011, '12 and '13.

For her maturity, talent and willingness to do what's best for her and the team, Hall has been named the 2022 Arizona Daily Sun Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year.

“I think that her desire to run for her team and with her team at the state meet was kind of part of keeping her chin up," Painter said. "She had to let go of some her personal challenges -- time goals and different things -- throughout the season when she was dealing with that injury, knowing that she didn’t have the amount of training she needed, like having to go to cross training, for example.”

Nearly every race she competed in during the fall season, she dominated. Hall opened 2022 with a victory at the Peaks Invitational at Buffalo Park, clocking a 19:05.3 on the 5,000-meter course in Flagstaff as the Eagles won the girls race with the low score of 49 points. A week later on Sept. 10 she won the Fountain Hills race in 17:28.63, leading Flagstaff to a second-place result as a team at 91 points behind D-I Highland's low of 45.

According to Painter, Hall also missed some races due to going on college campus visits. Hall fit in one more race before the state meet, finishing 10th at the Desert Twilight meet in 17:58 in late September.

“She has an internal focus and a desire. She puts the work in, obviously," Painter said, "and she’s got the physical talent, but she backs that up with a lot of hard training. And she just enjoys competing. Some kids, competition scares them, or they're intimidated, but she actually embraces it and enjoys it.”

Hall also set a standard for the young Eagles who helped bring home more hardware from the state meet. Of Flagstaff's seven athletes who made the trip to the 2022 state championship race, four were sophomores and one -- Taylor Biggambler, who placed third at the state meet -- was a freshman.

Now, Hall is taking her talents to another team that has done well on the biggest of stages. She has decided to attend the NC State, which won the Division I NCAA race on the women's side in November.

“She’s just an incredible human," Painter said. "It’s so funny how she’s such a fierce competitor and is so tough out there but she's got such a sweet personality, and she is so kind and soft-spoken in person.”