An endangered Mexican gray wolf has been released back into the Arizona wilderness last week after the animal had been captured near Taos, New Mexico, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The wolf, known as wolf 2754 and named “Asha” by conservation groups, left her pack in late 2022, Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area north of Interstate 40 in January 2023.

She eventually traveled 500 miles before she was captured and brought to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sevilleta facility, where she was paired with a male in the hopes of her breeding and producing pups this spring.

Under the current Mexican gray wolf reintroduction rule, Mexican wolves are confined to the areas of Arizona and New Mexico south of Interstate 40. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regulations provide for the removal of any Mexican wolf found beyond this boundary.

Advocacy groups say the wolf’s journey shows the endangered species is capable of thriving well outside what they call the artificial boundary of the experimental population area.

“Asha is a courageous young wolf, and we’re thrilled she’s once again free to continue living her life on her own terms,” said Cyndi Tuell, Arizona and New Mexico director of Western Watersheds Project. “It’s scientifically indefensible and inherently unfair that wolves need to stay south of Interstate 40. Wolves like Asha have shown, time and time again, that this purely political boundary is ecologically irrelevant.”

Conservation organizations are currently challenging the boundary in court.

Officials with the Wildlife Service say the wolf was released last week into the Apache National Forest in eastern Arizona after the pair did not successfully breed. She will continue to be monitored via radio collar.