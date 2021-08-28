 Skip to main content
Metrics drop slightly, Coconino County still at high transmission rate
Metrics drop slightly, Coconino County still at high transmission rate

Northern Arizona University COVID Precautions

As move-in day approaches for Northern Arizona students in this 2020 file photo, signs have been placed throughout the campus to remind students that masks will be required in all buildings as part of the precautions taken against transmitting or catching COVID-19.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun file

After almost two straight months of rising cases, Coconino County saw a slight drop in COVID-19 metrics this week.

The county is still at a high transmission level, however, despite the rates for both of its benchmarks being lower than what was shown in last week’s dashboard data report.

Percent positivity moved from substantial to moderate transmission levels (9.8% to 7.4%) and while new cases per 100,000 stayed at high, that rate also dropped slightly (224.8 per 100,000 to 217.7 per 100,000). The incidence of COVID-like illness in area hospitals fell from 6.3% to 4.5% this week as well.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) reported 308 new cases this week and 318 the week before. The reported total of cases is still more than three times higher than the number of cases reported this time last year (70 cases the week of Aug. 14 and 80 for Aug. 21). The cumulative rate for the county is also slightly lower than that reported for Arizona as a whole (13,772.8 per 100,000 compared to 13,884.6 statewide).

“The highest case incidence for week 33 was observed among residents aged 20-44 and [younger than] 20, with an incidence of 266 and 228 per 100,000, respectively,” according to the report.

This comes after six weeks of increasing metrics in the county. CCHHS first reported a jump on July 10, when cases more than doubled to a total of 88. The rise has largely been attributed to the delta variant’s spread across the county.

According to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard, 98% of genomes sequenced so far in August were of the delta lineage. Delta accounted for 85% of sequenced genomes in July and 36% in June. When it was first recorded in the county in May, it only accounted for 3% of cases.

Testing overall also continued to rise this week, as it has over the past month. CCHHS reported a total of 5,068 tests for the week, about 900 more than in the previous week.

The percentage of hospitalizations stayed roughly the same -- 29 cases were hospitalized this week, with a fairly even split between all age groups over 20. COVID-related death rates were also very similar to those seen last week.

NBA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for coaches, refs and employees

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 32 positive tests Friday, with one pending. According to the schools report, FMC has 12% of adult ICU beds, 64% of emergency department beds and 8% of medical/surgical beds available.

The schools report listed K-12 schools in Flagstaff at the same transmission levels as in the county overall. Percent positivity, however, was 7.3 for Flagstaff Unified School District -- a decrease from last week’s rate of 10.5%, but higher than the county’s rate of 4.5%. FUSD and Flagstaff charter schools had an incidence of 210 and 205 cases per 100,000 respectively, both lower than last week’s totals (246 and 248).

FUSD reported a total of 32 cases in their schools this week on their website, with the most in the Coconino and Flagstaff high schools.

INSIDE

Arizona passes 1 million COVID-19 cases, Page A3

