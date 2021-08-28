Metrics drop slightly, Coconino County still at high transmission rate

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to TGen’s Arizona COVID-19 Sequencing Dashboard, 98% of genomes sequenced so far in August were of the delta lineage. Delta accounted for 85% of sequenced genomes in July and 36% in June. When it was first recorded in the county in May, it only accounted for 3% of cases.

Testing overall also continued to rise this week, as it has over the past month. CCHHS reported a total of 5,068 tests for the week, about 900 more than in the previous week.

The percentage of hospitalizations stayed roughly the same -- 29 cases were hospitalized this week, with a fairly even split between all age groups over 20. COVID-related death rates were also very similar to those seen last week.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 32 positive tests Friday, with one pending. According to the schools report, FMC has 12% of adult ICU beds, 64% of emergency department beds and 8% of medical/surgical beds available.

The schools report listed K-12 schools in Flagstaff at the same transmission levels as in the county overall. Percent positivity, however, was 7.3 for Flagstaff Unified School District -- a decrease from last week’s rate of 10.5%, but higher than the county’s rate of 4.5%. FUSD and Flagstaff charter schools had an incidence of 210 and 205 cases per 100,000 respectively, both lower than last week’s totals (246 and 248).

FUSD reported a total of 32 cases in their schools this week on their website, with the most in the Coconino and Flagstaff high schools.