Merry Christmas from the Arizona Daily Sun

The Daily Sun is giving its employees time off to spend the holidays with their families (as best they can amid the pandemic), so we're putting out the Christmas Day edition a bit early and there's no paper on Saturday.

We'll have a bigger Sunday paper to offset the missing day, including a special commemorative section, a huge local centerpiece story and some Saturday staples like Gardening Etc. There will still be some new content in our e-Edition for Saturday at azdailysun.com.

Regular service resumes next week with some of our annual features like the Citizens of the Year and the first baby of 2021 -- with social distancing, of course.

Thank you for your understanding and for your readership of the Daily Sun. Merry Christmas and happy holidays.

