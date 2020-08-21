Mercedes-Benz dealership in Flagstaff under new management looking to revamp location

The Mercedes-Benz dealership in Flagstaff is now under new ownership and management, looking to get a location that stalled before shifted into overdrive.
Dennis Hawking, who has taken on the role of general manager for the location, has his work cut out for him as he gets behind the wheel of a dealership that struggled out of the gates under former ownership and then ran into a slew of lawsuits upon shutting its doors in January. He also faces the task of operating the store during a pandemic.
“In a situation like this, we just need to build trust again with the community and the people within the community," Hawking said Tuesday during a phone interview.
The previous owners, the Martin Automotive Group that also owned Flagstaff Buick GMC, have faced allegations after closing shop that it failed to quickly pay off customers’ vehicle trade-ins to banks -- which damages customers’ credit. At the time, a total of six lawsuits had been filed.
Now, Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff, which first moved to its present location in the Flagstaff Auto Park in September of 2018, is operating separate from Flagstaff Buick GMC.
According to Hawking, the combination of the new owner, Simon Sarriedine, and Sarriedine's silent partner, who is backing the location financially as a "money man who has pretty deep pockets," should help provide time to get the store operating at a better pace while also giving the community the assurance that the location is committed to staying put and serving Flagstaff.
Hawking said he came to Flagstaff in mid-July, put on a job fair a few days later and reopened the doors by the end of the month, mostly staying busy in the first few weeks with auto service customers. The new crew at Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff has also been busy doing services for Sprinters and RVs, he added.
“There hasn’t been a lot of sales customers because I don’t think the community knows that we are open," Hawking said.
Hawking, who comes to Flagstaff from Santa Clarita, California, has spent 30 years in the industry, so trying to get the dealership back on its feet during a pandemic is a challenge he's embracing overall.
“Life is full of challenges, so we have to take them chin up and do the best we can with them," Hawking said.
In order to connect with the Flagstaff community, Hawking said he wants to keep business local and keep the tax dollars in the city, making sure that those aspects don't escape to the south.
He knows the importance of that personally.
“I come from a small community growing up," Hawking said, "so it’s really important to me that we retain the sales tax dollars within the community instead of it going down to the Valley.”
In fact, Hawking is bringing a lot with him from his previous state.
“I really want to bring Southern California pricing to this small town, so we are here to take care of the customer and make sure they get the best deal available to them," he said. "That way they don’t have to drive to the Valley to get a good deal.”
A good portion of his crew at the Flagstaff location hails from California, too. Hawking says he's having some trouble hiring in Flagstaff so far, so he brought over a technician and service advisor from the state to the west.
Although the timing might seem a challenge for Hawking, it's still a great time to buy a vehicle, as deals continue to come from car dealerships hoping to get people spending during the pandemic. According to Hawking, he's got plenty of deals to offer as well, as Sarriedine took over the inventory of the previous owners as part of the deal.
“It’s a great time for customers to take advantage of the inventory that I need to get rid of," Hawking said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
