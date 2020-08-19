Mental health crisis response goes virtual for COVID-19

Because mental health intervention is primarily a verbal interaction, Gest said his team can still respond to crises effectively via videoconferencing, which reduces response time and provides beneficial face-to-face interactions.

“There’s a big benefit of still being able to see the person’s face and these nonverbal cues, facial expressions and things like that,” Gest said. “It just makes it much easier to make a connection with the person and really get a good sense of what is going on and how the person is doing when you can see them at least digitally face-to-face. If we didn’t have this technology and we just had to do it by phone, we’d be losing a lot of that.”

So far, telehealth has been successful in situations including where people are experiencing depression, high levels of anxiety and thoughts of suicide. Gest said he was surprised by how accepting people have been of this new option, leading to discussions of its expansion into remote areas of northern Arizona, including the Hopi and Havasupai communities.

“[Telehealth] was sort of a new thing for us, and I think, like so many agencies, us being forced to do this has opened some doors to possibilities of doing more of it, not so much in Flagstaff, but in the more remote areas,” Gest said.