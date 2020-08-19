Mental health crisis response goes virtual for COVID-19

Doctors aren’t the only ones who have switched to telehealth to meet community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local mental health crisis responders have similarly added videoconferencing services to their repertoire — and hope that in at least some ways, these services are here to stay.
Terros Health staff, who are dispatched in response to calls made to the Crisis Response Network’s 24/7 Northern Arizona Crisis Line (1-877-756-4090), have turned to telehealth for existing partnerships with Flagstaff Medical Center and the Coconino County Juvenile Detention Center.
“We actually still do a lot of in-person responses but with closed facilities like FMC and Juvenile Detention, we’ve decided to go the route of telehealth: still do what we do but in a way that would not expose our staff, their staff and our clients,” said Bryan Gest, director of Northern Arizona Crisis Services.
Normally, if a situation cannot be resolved over the phone through the crisis line, Terros staff would be dispatched to these two facilities to perform onsite evaluations of and create safety plans for clients. Now, though, they are “dispatched” by secure video, a process that gets them in touch with individuals in crisis in minutes.
Since implementing the telehealth program in March, about 50 people have utilized it each month, mostly FMC’s behavioral health patients. The hospital served 86 behavioral health patients in July and more than 1,100 last year.
Because mental health intervention is primarily a verbal interaction, Gest said his team can still respond to crises effectively via videoconferencing, which reduces response time and provides beneficial face-to-face interactions.
“There’s a big benefit of still being able to see the person’s face and these nonverbal cues, facial expressions and things like that,” Gest said. “It just makes it much easier to make a connection with the person and really get a good sense of what is going on and how the person is doing when you can see them at least digitally face-to-face. If we didn’t have this technology and we just had to do it by phone, we’d be losing a lot of that.”
So far, telehealth has been successful in situations including where people are experiencing depression, high levels of anxiety and thoughts of suicide. Gest said he was surprised by how accepting people have been of this new option, leading to discussions of its expansion into remote areas of northern Arizona, including the Hopi and Havasupai communities.
“[Telehealth] was sort of a new thing for us, and I think, like so many agencies, us being forced to do this has opened some doors to possibilities of doing more of it, not so much in Flagstaff, but in the more remote areas,” Gest said.
FMC’s behavioral health patients, especially those in the emergency room, can now use the hospital’s telehealth carts, which are equipped with a computer monitor and camera, to be evaluated by a crisis intervention specialist. These telehealth carts have previously been used in the hospital’s clinics and primary care settings, but not in behavioral health crisis situations.
“The more availability that you can provide to the patients, especially those patients in crisis, the better outcomes we’re going to have,” said Brett Brawley, director of FMC’s Emergency Services System. “If you’re relying on a provider to travel to and from [the hospital] or a patient to travel to them, you’re more likely to lose that patient.”
When COVID-19 began to spread locally, FMC limited hospital access for partners such as Terros in order to conserve personal protective equipment and reduce risk of exposure to the virus, but the need for the service remained.
“Sometimes you don’t know someone’s in crisis until you talk to them or assess them,” Brawley said.
Though the Coconino County Juvenile Detention Center has not used the service nearly as often as the hospital due to its low population during the pandemic, crisis response is just one of many programs the center has switched to virtual options in recent months.
“Pretty much every service we’ve had available, they now get digitally,” Jeremy Russell, detention division manager, said of the children served there. “I can’t wait until I can actually let people into the building again and take these kids out of the building to see them, but [digital options] have opened doors especially for our youth population from Page. Coconino County is a very large community, and it’s made it easier for us to keep in contact with their providers as well as their families.”
Russell said these children can also now get in touch with their probation officers and attorneys, as well as participate in activities such as yoga and crafts with outside organizations through videoconferencing. The partnership with Terros, in particular, has been a key component in supporting these children’s mental health.
“What we find a lot with our population is that people don’t really want to just commit crimes. There’s usually a large story, a history of events — lack of support, PTSD, mental health — and that leads to a population that is incredibly high risk for [behaviors such as] self-harm,” Russell said. “We’re always working to become more integrated. Yes, there’s criminal behavior, but criminal behavior has a story, and it’s more about the need to help develop our kids’ life skills and relationships.”
