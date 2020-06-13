Memoranda from nature: Some field notes and observations during the pandemic

From a March 25 hike: My son Ezra and I walked the Griffith Spring Trail and beyond. Patches of snow and standing water brought a seasonal magic and promise of wildflowers. The water flowed and sloshed through the shallow canyon home to the spring. Ezra wanted his stick, which he named Hairy for the clumps of moss, to ride downstream. Logs blocked the way. I removed two, but noticed a man downstream who added a log. We walked down to talk to him, but stood about 15 feet off. He explained he was laying logs to slow down the water, to let it soak in. He wanted to see the canyon verdant, thick with grass and flowers. We talked about the pandemic and what felt like an extended spring break into forever. I guessed him in his early 20s. We apologized for the log removal and he shrugged. Log placement along the creek gave him something to do in the midst of the listless days. He didn’t mind the extra work.

What I miss: I have missed the morning trip to the school bus stop, for Grace. Grace has not. She has hated the middle-school bus ride. When we started our trips to the stop last August at 6:30 a.m., we walked to the corner of Zuni and Masonic with the sunlight slicing between the trees. It kept us warm. By November, it was near black and freezing. We started driving down in the van. In February, we researched about dawn. We learned that we have Night, which is all dark. Then, we have Astronomical Dawn. This is the earliest light. Next, Nautical Dawn brings enough light to make out the horizon. With Civil Dawn, the sun is just below the horizon and brings enough glow that artificial light is not required to carry out activities. Civil Dawn is often used to make laws around hunting, aviation and headlight use. We waited for this kind of dawn, but never got to officially welcome it as part of our bus trips after the pandemic struck. I have missed our light tracking, each day brighter. Grace will still hate riding the bus, but one day she might long for our celestial observations.