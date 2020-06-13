Memoranda from nature: Some field notes and observations during the pandemic

From the end of March through early May, I followed the state’s stay-at-home orders—mostly. I avoided the built, human world, but could not help but visit our trails and forests and deserts, going to accessible but lesser traveled routes at mostly off-peak times. I was armed with hand sanitizer and a bandana doubling as a face mask. I gathered notes along the way, in which my missives on nature blended with the eerie and awe-striking pandemic.
Initial observations: Traffic turned slow on Lone Tree Road during my late March morning walk near the equinox. A herd of elk showed no hurry to cross the roadway, while a conspiracy of ravens met by the corner of Zuni and Lone Tree. The meeting was called to order. The scavenging business was usually booming, but they needed to strategize for optimization given the projected downturn in road kill. Meanwhile, on my walk that morning, I carried fear and resignation, anxiety and resolve. I sorted through another feeling about the global pandemic: sheer awe. In the face of calamity, here, nature says: Show some respect. Here, nature says: Slow your roll. I asked the forest about this during my walk. The forest only shrugged. Happens all the time.
---
A possible metaphor: On the warmest day in March, we hiked the Bell Trail to a swimming hole along Wet Beaver Creek. It was still too cold to swim, but a perfect day to study the flow. I taught the children about the upstream V—how it indicates a stone or shallow spot near the surface. The downstream V reveals an unobstructed passage. We looked at increasing currents, hydraulic features and eddies. I started to wonder: Is the pandemic a gut-rolling rapid? I watched the sticks and leaves my children threw into the turgid creek and thought the answer yes. We passed through a Great Narrowing. We entered the churn.
---
From a March 25 hike: My son Ezra and I walked the Griffith Spring Trail and beyond. Patches of snow and standing water brought a seasonal magic and promise of wildflowers. The water flowed and sloshed through the shallow canyon home to the spring. Ezra wanted his stick, which he named Hairy for the clumps of moss, to ride downstream. Logs blocked the way. I removed two, but noticed a man downstream who added a log. We walked down to talk to him, but stood about 15 feet off. He explained he was laying logs to slow down the water, to let it soak in. He wanted to see the canyon verdant, thick with grass and flowers. We talked about the pandemic and what felt like an extended spring break into forever. I guessed him in his early 20s. We apologized for the log removal and he shrugged. Log placement along the creek gave him something to do in the midst of the listless days. He didn’t mind the extra work.
---
What I miss: I have missed the morning trip to the school bus stop, for Grace. Grace has not. She has hated the middle-school bus ride. When we started our trips to the stop last August at 6:30 a.m., we walked to the corner of Zuni and Masonic with the sunlight slicing between the trees. It kept us warm. By November, it was near black and freezing. We started driving down in the van. In February, we researched about dawn. We learned that we have Night, which is all dark. Then, we have Astronomical Dawn. This is the earliest light. Next, Nautical Dawn brings enough light to make out the horizon. With Civil Dawn, the sun is just below the horizon and brings enough glow that artificial light is not required to carry out activities. Civil Dawn is often used to make laws around hunting, aviation and headlight use. We waited for this kind of dawn, but never got to officially welcome it as part of our bus trips after the pandemic struck. I have missed our light tracking, each day brighter. Grace will still hate riding the bus, but one day she might long for our celestial observations.
---
Closer listening: The week before Easter, I found communion with nature on the Harding Springs Trail in Oak Creek Canyon. The path vaulted the eastern slopes of the gorge. Under the canopy of ponderosas, I visit with oak, maple, manzanita, yucca, currant and a carpet of ground-low purple flowers in the mood for spring. Zero people on this trail at this time of morning. The birds made up the day’s soundtrack. The cliffs glowed in the morning sun, symphonic. It was light therapy. It was canyon Eucharist. It brought a special kind of stillness. Later that morning on the radio, I heard that the Earth was shaking less. A seismologist in Brussels reported “a 30 to 50 percent reduction in ambient seismic noise” from the decrease in human activity. It was a good time to listen to the Earth. What did the ground have to say?
---
Lowland spring day: In Sedona, the day before Easter, where the verdant meets the tawny. Hours of red stone and Oak Creek to myself. Near dawn, I took a loop on the Baldwin Trail south of Cathedral Rock. Everything radiated. The ground and the flora and the sky. My senses swam in it. The cliff rose was baby-powder fragrant. The bees worked in dizzying spirals, a different flight pattern than the hummingbirds. They rocketed through the sky with bursts of trills. I sensed they wanted to break the sound barrier. I imagined the tiny booms they could release. At the end of the loop arrived a wild patch of ocotillo, arms up in celebration and buds at the ready. It was a new spring in the high desert. Soft flowers joined the spikes and spines. I embraced it all and sank myself into it. The morning ended at the water, where I hung my hammock by the creek. I thanked the trees that held me.
---
From an April 15 hike: Half-moon. Twilight moving to dawn at 5:45. Birdsong eruption. It was a busy time in Birdland. Birds have outnumbered people on all of my treks. The creek was swollen and I had a creek crossing failure, soaked to the knees. I did an end run by going to the other start of the Huckaby Trail. I hiked to the bench placed in honor of Joshua Seth Williams. Halfway between the trailhead and the bench, water coursed through a draw. Pinyon jays attended to the serious business of spring. Red dirt clung to my wet shoes. I took in the overlook of the city of Sedona. It was quieter than normal—way quieter. A silenced hive. The rocky buttes did not seem to mind. They were going on being red, no matter if people were ogling them or not. They kept watch on the gorges and slopes below, where the flowers and bees were happy to return.
---
Important note: The Western Chorus Frogs were croaking with several morning announcements at Keyhole Sink. They predicted a greener year. The sink itself held a belly full of runoff, while a small cascade fluttered down the basalt walls. My children and I were on a field trip. Lesson one: Who lived here centuries ago? What messages did they leave on the stones? What happened when the world shifted under their feet? Lesson two: What were the questions this place wanted us to ask? What did it show us? Lesson three: What can we learn about ourselves from it?
---
From an April 26 jaunt: A blue heron circled over the ephemeral wetland of Rogers Lake. I wanted to only write about that moment from this day, because it struck me as enough. The day brought more, though. Three mallards, a white crane and a massive flock of a kind of bird I could not identify from the distance. An explosion of feathers appeared where ducks had skirmished. A whip of a breeze pushed the feathers around. Frogs were vocal here, too. Marsh grasses sprouted green among the brown. Spring was a force that could not be held back.
---
Mother’s Day at Red Mountain. A storm system welled up from the Baja. A May-day sneak peek at the monsoon. My wife Jane’s Mother’s Day present arrived with rain and storms. Thunder bass-lined through the Red Mountain amphitheater. Rain freckled the ochre-colored dirt. The petrichor perfumed the pinyon-juniper woodland. At the mountain, the children climbed too high on slopes of volcanic tuff. We moved along the carves. It appeared a fantasy-movie realm. What action set piece could unfold here? We found our own drama. The terrain provided more temptations to climb, despite unsteady footing. Ezra struggled. I ascended to him and we got low. We slid among the skittering pebbles, careful to avoid Mother’s Day injuries. I appreciated the distraction from everything else. I needed to focus on this moment, on the uncertain ground and my center of gravity. We made it to the bottom of the slope. We were OK. And, as we walked back to the trailhead, the storm passed on.
Seth Muller is a freelance journalist and author. He penned two Grand Canyon books: Canyon Crossing: Stories from Grand Canyon Rim to Rim and Heart in the Bony Middle. He is the former editor of Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine.
