For the first time in decades, a class of recruits has graduated from a fully accredited law enforcement academy based in Flagstaff.

In September of 2022, when the High Country Training Academy housed at Coconino Community College welcomed its first class of recruits, it was a big step for area law enforcement agencies.

The Flagstaff Police Department (FPD), Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and Northern Arizona University Police Department (NAU PD) worked with the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board (AZ POST) to design a 21-week curriculum aimed at providing peace officers with the foundational education they would need to protect and serve in northern Arizona.

Recently, the first nine graduates of High Country Training Academy gathered at Flagstaff City Hall to celebrate their achievement. Four were hired by CCSO, five by FPD.

Everyone has a different motivation for starting a career in law enforcement, and this class demonstrates that readily.

Dominic Cortez, 22, grew up in Victorville, California. His brother got involved with gangs in the area, and Cortez decided to head in the opposite direction. He enrolled in the Criminal Justice degree program at NAU. After graduation in the summer of 2022 he hired on with CCSO and was one of the first people through the doors at High Country Training Academy.

So was Duane Tewa, a third-generation Flagstaff local and Hopi tribal member. For Tewa, hiring on with CCSO was the start of a new chapter.

Tewa is 50 years old. After 20 years fighting wildland fires with the U.S. Forest Service, he has traded a helmet and axe for a badge and gun. He hopes to become a detective and is particularly passionate about DUI enforcement.

Lelano Brown, too, is moving from a retirement to the next phase in a life of service. Brown was deployed in Afghanistan, an infantry soldier in the United States Marine Corps. His experienced there shaped his decision to join the sheriff’s office.

“I got to see how the community over there could be chaotic, and it changed my viewpoint in the states here. I wanted to continue to protect and serve — not just the country, but my own community as well,” said Brown.

He was born and raised on the reservation near Pinon. Brown returned to the region and decided to again abandon civilian life — taking on the challenges peace officer training academy promised to provide.

The academy is designed to be nothing short of a grueling challenge. Not everyone who enrolls graduates.

Patrick Collins, 33, knows that as well as anyone. A Phoenix transplant, Collins has attended a law enforcement academy once before. Last time, he didn’t make it to graduation. Still Collins knew he wasn’t cut out for a desk job. He wanted to do something of significance.

AZ POST requires that recruits are trained for 663 hours. At High Country, Collins and his peers trained for 832 hours. Despite the daily rigors and longer curriculum, this time, Collins found himself shaking hands with Sheriff Jim Driscoll in Flagstaff City Council Chambers — a fully-fledged graduate one step closer to becoming a newly minted officer.

There are quite a few hurdles left for the officers in training (OITs) to cross before they can don a uniform and badge and head out on their own.

The process of becoming a deputy or police officer starts with applying to, and being hired by a law enforcement agency. Once a recruit is hired by FPD, for example, the department covers the cost of their academy training. After graduating from academy, OITs spend a few weeks in post-training instruction. They learn about different aspects of the job, shadowing detectives, assisting with field sobriety tests, and shadowing search and rescue (in the case of CCSO OITs).

Once post-training concludes, OITs are assigned a field training officer (FTO) to accompany on their beats and on calls for service.

“The whole field training program lasts four months. There are four phases, a month each, and they have to pass each phase,” said CCSO spokesperson Jon Paxton. “Field training gives them real-world experience. We get to watch them interact with people. Because, you can’t be a machine. I will say that in my day, way back when, there were guys who were great at the academy, but just couldn’t function on the road.”

Each OIT’s performance is assessed and evaluated along the way, and they can be dismissed for failing to meet their agency’s standards. At the end of field training, then and only then, can the academy graduates be considered police officers or sheriff’s deputies.

Still, academy graduates like 22-year-old Logan Brannan are eagerly awaiting the challenges ahead.

“I joined the academy and applied for the Flagstaff Police Department because I wanted to help people. I think that’s the biggest need right now. We need to help people. I want to get the community back together. I think we’re divided right now as a country, and I want to try and change that,” Brannan said.

He was hired by FPD, and in academy proved to be an outstanding recruit.

In addition to his diploma, Brannan received the Summit Award — meaning he had the highest average score in academics, shooting and physical fitness, officially setting him apart as the “Top Overall Recruit,” according to FPD spokesperson Jerry Rintala.

Brannan said he’s been surprised to discover just how complex the job of being a police officer would be. In attending a local academy, he said, he was grateful to be offered an understanding of the nuances of the job that are unique to northern Arizona.

“The biggest thing about the academy that I thought was great is that we have local instructors, people who work for CCSO, Flagstaff Police Department and NAU Police Department. So, we get to see local issues. They got to talk to us about what we’re going to see, what we’re going to expect and how to handle those situations,” said Brannan. “I think that’s the best thing about having a local academy is that we get to see those kinds of issues, and we get to be like thrust into it instead of just going down to Phoenix and seeing their issues. We get to have local issues talked about.”

That was one of the reasons why FPD, CCSO and NAU PD worked to establish an academy at CCC. The curriculum could be tailored to meet the needs of local agencies, in more ways than one.

Both FPD and CCSO have not had enough officers on the force to be fully staffed for some time. Short staffing only increases the likelihood of attrition and presents daily challenges for both departments.

According to Paxton, hiring alone doesn’t help to immediately fill in the gaps where uniformed officers are needed.

“The big challenge is, because there’s so much hiring going on throughout the state, it’s hard to get spots [at academies]. We could have six great candidates that we want to get in and get them started, but there are only three spots available,” Paxton said. “That’s the big plus to being able to have our own academy.”

FPD, too, is almost fully staffed on paper. It’s working through the process of getting new hires into academies, academy graduates into field training and field-trained officers on patrol. CCSO is still sending recruits to other academies, but having High Country in its backyard has helped speed up its process and FPD’s.

This class of graduates were also less expensive to bring onboard than they might have been otherwise.

Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman estimated in September, when training began, it costs the department around $10,000 to train each recruit at other academies across the state. That’s because in addition to paying for a student’s tuition, the department is also paying a per diem and helping to cover the costs of temporary housing for 21 weeks.

Collins was able to move to Flagstaff two weeks before starting academy. He didn’t need temporary housing and was able to start settling into the community he hopes to serve as a deputy right away.

Paxton remembers his own academy experience from more than 30 years ago. AZ POST had already moved the academy out of Flagstaff, so he trained in Tucson. Meanwhile, his wife and newborn child had to stay with their parents in Phoenix before the whole family could begin to put down roots in Flagstaff. Paxton said he’s thankful that High Country’s students have been able to go home to their families every night.

For now, High Country Training Academy will operate once a year. This time, only NAU PD, FPD and CCSO hires attended training at CCC.

Rintala said that the academy will eventually grow to serve other agencies across the state.

For now, recruits say the brand-new curriculum and instructors met and exceeded their expectations.

“We were class one. It was the first time conducting an academy for all of those guys, but you really wouldn’t be able to tell. It seemed like they always had a plan. A lot of the growing pains that you might expect, especially for us at the recruit level, really weren’t all that apparent,” said Collins.

Brannan said he felt the staff were passionate and supportive, while also working to challenge recruits and hold them to high standards.

“They showed their motivation and determination throughout the academy. Morale was good. To encourage us to continue, they took time out of their day to be staying a little over the designated time just to help us, and help us better understand the subject that was being taught. I thought it was good,” Brown said.

Tewa added that he felt the instructor’s skill sets were unmatched.

“This was a tremendous amount of information that they gave us,” he said. “They tried to make sure it was boiled down to a level that we could understand. It was a little bit like drinking from a fire hose. There was a lot of information, but they put it in a format, in a template that made us very able to understand it, retain it and put it into practice when we got into scenarios,” he said.

Each recruit will now apply their unique motivations and goals to the task of becoming independent patrol officers. The nine graduates have goals as diverse as their ages, backgrounds and motivations.

Brannan and Cortez are eager to start working the streets on patrol, Tewa is striving to become a detective and Collins hopes to maybe join a crisis response team as a negotiator.

“My overall objective is just to maybe change the perspective of law enforcement nowadays, just by little means. Community service, helping people out in the public,” said Brown, who hopes to one day get SWAT training.