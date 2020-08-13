Medical experts warn against COVID-19 complacency as numbers continue to drop

New weekly positive cases of the coronavirus have reduced significantly since Arizona's mid-June spike as of Wednesday.
Medical experts from Coconino County and Northern Arizona Healthcare say it's hard to point to any one recommendation or guideline that is the reason weekly positives continue to drop, but experts agreed that wearing masks is important and appreciated people's heightened awareness.
"If we look at data for this week compared to where we were last month, I'd say we're about 10 cases less this week compared to where we were last month. So we're continuing to move in the right direction, which is a positive," NAH chief nursing officer Tyffany Laurano said.
Experts encouraged people to remain mindful to avoid becoming complacent about the possibility of another outbreak. The virus, which was first found in a single patient from China in last year, has caused more than 20.4 million positive cases and 745,000 deaths around the world in eight months, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine on Wednesday.
During the state's outbreak in June, Coconino County's positives shot up to 327 new positive cases per week at its height. Around the state, the daily high was 5,482 reported cases on June 29.
Coconino County had 95 new weekly positive cases last week. Before Arizona's outbreak in mid-June, the county had reached 83 new weekly cases before jumping up to 327 positive cases two weeks later.
Overall, Coconino County has had 3,020 positive cases, 2,396 recoveries and 117 deaths.
Northern Arizona Healthcare's Flagstaff Medical Center has half of their 300 hospital beds filled as of Wednesday. In the hospital's current census, 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and four are pending results. The hospital's critical care capacity has 32 beds filled out of 55.
Ron Haase, chief administrative officer for the Verde Valley Medical Center, said he is afraid when he hears about mass-unmasked gatherings around the country. He could easily imagine a scenario where a COVID-19 positive person could spread the disease at those gatherings, and people could spread the virus after they returned home.
"So I think, maybe for a good long while, we're going to have to continue to adhere to the precautions," Haase said.
Matt Maurer, Coconino County epidemiologist, said people need to continue to be vigilant, especially with the region's large draw for tourism.
"We have the Grand Canyon here. We have Sedona close by," Maurer said. "We don't live in a bubble, and if there's transmission happening anywhere, we're not naive to think that just because our numbers are low that we're safe from having transmission at any time."
