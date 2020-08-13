Medical experts warn against COVID-19 complacency as numbers continue to drop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New weekly positive cases of the coronavirus have reduced significantly since Arizona's mid-June spike as of Wednesday.

Medical experts from Coconino County and Northern Arizona Healthcare say it's hard to point to any one recommendation or guideline that is the reason weekly positives continue to drop, but experts agreed that wearing masks is important and appreciated people's heightened awareness.

"If we look at data for this week compared to where we were last month, I'd say we're about 10 cases less this week compared to where we were last month. So we're continuing to move in the right direction, which is a positive," NAH chief nursing officer Tyffany Laurano said.

Experts encouraged people to remain mindful to avoid becoming complacent about the possibility of another outbreak. The virus, which was first found in a single patient from China in last year, has caused more than 20.4 million positive cases and 745,000 deaths around the world in eight months, according to the John Hopkins University of Medicine on Wednesday.

During the state's outbreak in June, Coconino County's positives shot up to 327 new positive cases per week at its height. Around the state, the daily high was 5,482 reported cases on June 29.