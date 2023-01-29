Measuring homelessness in Flagstaff: Point in Time study determines where people sought shelter on one January night

Race, ethnicity, and gender descriptors have been expanded, and new goals have been set.

Before sending volunteers out for this year’s PIT count, HUD identified a few priorities. First, measuring the number of unaccompanied youth or young people, younger than 24, without shelter. The survey always gathers demographic data, but in 2023 the survey was aimed in part at establishing a greater understanding of how many veterans, victims of domestic violence and chronically homeless individuals are sleeping outside on a single night across the country.

The survey given by volunteers is standardized. Every surveyor asks the same questions to identify where a person slept, their age, gender identity and ethnicity, and whether they might be able to determine the reason for losing or not having access to permanent housing. The survey questions also identify how long a given person might have been experiencing homelessness.

The answers people give to PIT survey questions are confidential. Birth dates and first names or initials are used to prevent duplicates. However, other identifiers are not captured and all volunteers sign a confidentiality agreement before setting out.

It was below freezing on Wednesday morning, the first day of the 2023 survey. As a result, the first few people volunteers approached were mostly still bundled up and sleeping, attempting to fend off the bitter January cold.

In a similar survey effort, designed to assess the needs of “unsheltered relatives” from an Indigenous perspective, Native Americans for Community Action (NACA) observed that conducting surveys in the winter is challenging in northern Arizona. People simply aren’t mulling around in the streets. They’re less likely to be in popular gathering places or “panhandling” hot spots, and are more likely to be hunkered down out of sight in an effort to survive the cold.

Locally, the PIT count is spearheaded by Flagstaff Shelter Services and Catholic Charities. Those organizations and their volunteers have no say about when the study is conducted. It takes place at the same time (Jan. 25-27) measuring data from the same night (Tuesday, Jan. 24) nationwide.

“That’s one of the biggest criticism of it. It’s the same time across the country,” explained Kennedy, who said the process could be delayed in the event of a natural disaster. “Generally, it’s the same date everywhere. Like, in Phoenix, warmer areas are going to have higher counts than Flagstaff. Even if, say, you’re doing it in the Bay Area and it rains a lot, it’s just harder to find people.”

Beyond the weather, the process of approaching a total stranger — who might be afraid or vulnerable — to ask somewhat personal, demographic questions can be challenging.

“You meet a lot of people and you kind of explain it. It is still kind of this strange idea,” Kennedy said. “People will say, ‘You’re trying to count us every year, like, what?’ Then you get to talking to them and they’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I stayed at the shelter last night.’ It’s like, OK, well we don’t need to finish the survey. We just kind of abruptly end it. But then you meet people who are like, ‘Yeah, I slept outside last night.’”

Shelters gather data from points of service, so those numbers are available elsewhere.

“We determine whether or not people were sheltered first. If individuals slept outside, in their vehicle, things like that they are considered unsheltered and we continue on with the survey. If they were sheltered the night of the 24th, we thank them for their time and move on,” explained Sarah Rendon, the program manager in the housing department at Catholic Charities.

A number of the volunteers who made the PIT count happen this year work or donate time at shelters or humanitarian outreach organizations year-round. They’re familiar with the experience of people without shelter and have some background heading in.

Regardless of a volunteer’s experience, every surveyor took an online training, hosted by Rendon and Holly Creager, the programs director at Flagstaff Shelter Services.

Before going out, all volunteers received a safety briefing from Lt. Charles Hernandez with the Flagstaff Police Department. Hernandez shared de-escalation techniques used by officers. He also talked volunteers through best practices — when to call Terros for a person in crisis and when to call the police for help. He explained people might feel threatened when approached by strangers.

“Approaching them as strangers will put them in either a defensive mode or a conversational mode,” Hernandez said during the training.

What Hernandez described played out during Kennedy’s first hour working the PIT count. He and his survey partner, an employee at Flagstaff Shelter Services, met mixed reactions from survey participants. Some reacted with a willingness to share their story. Others, with distrust, fear and even anger.

“I think the biggest thing is it’s super reasonable for people to be annoyed or angry or confused,” Kennedy said. “Then there’s sometimes, you’ll get a consistent response if maybe somebody is like angry about it or they have some kind of mental illness that makes them present as if they are angry. So, just understanding that. We back up and say, ‘OK, cool.’”

Volunteers were encouraged during training to approach each person by offering empathy and education, in large part because the goal of the count isn’t just to generate demographic data. People are more than numbers, and the whole idea of measuring the scope of the problem is to solve it with and for the people being surveyed.

Kennedy said the purpose of PIT is not necessarily to “fix” each individual’s situation while they’re being surveyed. It’s to gather data to identify broken systems and gaps in services.

Still, it can result in productive conversations about the services available for people in need in Flagstaff. Volunteers who usually participate in activities such as shelter intake wouldn’t be doing that here, but they might talk to someone about the availability of shelter or the collaborative Front Door Program designed to help people find permanent housing.

In addition to heading into the field armed with information, volunteers brought snacks, hygiene kits and Better Bucks.

The hygiene kits were provided by NACA and included knitted hats and scarves alongside handwritten notes and items like hand sanitizer and sanitary napkins. The snack bags were stuffed by the Flagstaff Family Food Center, and the Better Bucks were donated by the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County Health and Human Services, and Catholic Charities. Better Bucks, intended to be an alternative to cash for people to hand out to panhandlers, can be used to buy items such as food and water.

The same items handed out by mobile surveyors were also distributed at stationary volunteer sites. Over the course of the three-day count, volunteers set up tables at both public library locations, Flagstaff Family Food Center and the Montoya Community Center.

“We set up a table, maybe a little sign and people come to us and do surveys. The mobile units, people actually go out and about and around the community looking for any place people might gather,” said Rendon.

But what ultimately inspired people to brave the cold, or sacrifice hours of their time to talk to strangers?

“I think every individual counts. It’s important to make sure that we’re accurately counting, that we’re getting as close to an accurate count as we possibly can in order to bring attention to our unsheltered neighbors as well as our communities,” Rendon said.