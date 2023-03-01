With doors open while awaiting a load of hot lunches in red and black warming bags, a fleet of white vans can be spotted around 10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Joe C. Montoya Senior Center.

The vans provide the “wheels” for the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services’ Meals on Wheels program, which dishes up and delivers close to 1,825 meals a month to older adults in the community.

The four-vehicle fleet on Tuesday was loaded amid a bracing wind just a day after being dug out of snow.

Gabby Short was one of the people doing shoveling on Monday. The senior nutrition program supervisor was out in her sneakers and a puffy jacket to clear a path for matte gray wheel carts loaded with enchiladas, mangoes and milk. While drivers made sure they had their route maps ready and prepared the portioned lunches for the road, she explained that the team was anticipating another brutal storm.

That’s why on Tuesday it wasn’t only hot food that was loaded in the vans, but frozen meals, too.

More than 100 senior citizens in Coconino County are enrolled in the Meals on Wheels Program, according to Michele Axlund, the deputy director at Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS).

Meals on Wheels is one of two free lunch options offered by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for Coconino County’s older adults. There’s a congregate meal at the community center and Meals on Wheels for folks who find it challenging to leave their homes. Qualification is age, not income — older than 60 is invited to join in the group meal or sign up for home delivery.

The food comes at no cost and acts as an important source of both nutrition and social interaction.

For Helen Grant, Meals on Wheels is a lifeline.

She’s lived in Flagstaff for more than 35 years. Now, she has trouble with vision, balance and even breathing — all health challenges that make tasks such as cooking and grocery shopping extremely challenging.

Grant joined Meals on Wheels in October of last year. When asked what the program means to her, she says, “Everything.”

“Without them, I really believe I’d be lost,” Grant said. “It saves me so much. Besides the money, it’s the preparation and the cleanup.”

Grant relies on the daily meals, but she also relies on the visits from her delivery driver.

One of Short’s goals is to make sure older adults in Coconino County aren’t just getting the food they need. She wants to make sure every resident still feels like a valued part of the community, homebound or not.

“For February, we made our Meals on Wheels little tiny individual cakes, so they still got to feel the love,” Short said. “We do other little things, too; we did St. Patty’s Day cupcakes. Again, still making them feel a part of things, feeling that excitement.”

For the recent holiday season, Short created cookie decorating kits that went out to Meals on Wheels clients. Delivery drivers partnered with other organizations to bring gifts to the 109 or so seniors on their combined routes.

“Christmas! We wouldn’t have even had a Christmas without the county and Meals on Wheels. It was,” Grant said. She paused and sighed. “I cried. I didn’t expect that. It was wonderful. They delivered the best blankets! They asked what we needed and my kitchen trash can was terrible. They brought me a brand-new kitchen trash can, with trash liners and paper plates -- which is amazing to me. To have that? There was a tree ornament, and I finally got a little picture, a group picture of everybody who works for Meals on Wheels. That was wonderful to see. The people that work there ... . It was just like having carolers or something come and friends come to visit.”

According to Lorraine Crim, the Senior Services Program manager at CCHHS, drivers often report that they are the only people many of the clients see every day.

That’s why a welfare check element of Meals on Wheels delivery is important. In addition to dropping off food, delivery personnel also make sure seniors are safe and seem to be in good spirits when they bring by daily lunches.

“It’s very comforting to know that I can expect somebody to be here at a certain time, if nothing else ... just, even a, ‘Hi, hello!’ is a big thing. Just to see somebody,” said Grant. “I don’t even get out of the house because I’m afraid of falling. I’m scared to death of falling.”

Grant is not alone. Falls can be catastrophic and even life-threatening emergencies for homebound seniors.

“We have had times where drivers come upon somebody who has fallen. They’re the ones that find them and save them and call 911. That’s happened several times while I’ve been here,” Crim said.

During the winter, the risk of slips, trips and falls is amplified.

“Our biggest concerns with seniors with the snow is trips and falls,” said Michele Axlund, deputy director of CCHHS. “You know, they go outside to take a look at the snow, wondering if they should try and help their neighbors shovel, and they trip themselves and they hurt themselves. This is really a big component. This is kind of the Meals on Wheels philosophy nationwide -- is to make sure that the seniors are checked on. Because seniors can fall and nobody knows it for a couple hours.”

Cooking up plans

That’s one of the reasons why, Crim said, canceling deliveries is a wrenching experience. Last week, she had to cancel three days in a row due to treacherous road conditions.

For Grant, the cancellations are frightening.

“When they haven’t come during the snow, oh, my goodness, it’s awful. To me, it’s scary, because I can’t get out. I can’t do any of that. I just really, really miss them, and look so forward to them coming. Sometimes there’s been days where that’s all we had that we could eat,” Grant said.

CCHHS has plans in place, however, to make sure no one goes hungry. It also calls every senior on the route to make sure they’re OK.

“We were prepared. We got them emergency meals and let them know ahead of time that there’s a chance, bad weather’s coming, we may have to cancel. We tell them to save these meals for then. On the morning of, we make the call. If it doesn’t look safe out there, we need to keep our staff safe. Gabby and I will go on the phone and make that call. Then the drivers will each call the clients and tell them that they’re not coming that day. Consume one of your emergency meals. They understand, but it’s tough,” Crim said.

This winter’s delivery cancellations have been a bit unprecedented. Axlund says it’s not uncommon for the county to hand out frozen emergency meals in the fall for clients to heat and eat, if needed, in the winter. They usually provide a handful annually as a precaution. This year, one batch of frozen meals was not enough to keep folks fed as storm system after storm system has descended on northern Arizona.

That’s why more emergency meals were dispatched Tuesday ahead of today’s weather.

Last week’s storm wreaked havoc with utilities, and Axlund said drivers checked with each of their clients to make sure they were safe and had power, water and a plan in case they ran out of gas or the lights went out. The county, according to Axlund, was ready and willing to help seniors get to warming shelters, or even move folks temporarily into hotels if their medical needs required it.

“Some seniors were reporting not having a good plan in place in case a utility went out. They do currently have a case manager’s phone number as well. We just double check on them; sometimes its two or three calls a day,” said Axlund.

“As far as placement goes," Axlund said, "we didn’t have to remove anyone from their home. Everyone was able to get to where they needed to. Using space heaters, generators, those kinds of things to make sure their house stays warm.”

Helping Coconino County community members to age in place, and retain the comfort and independence of their home, is one of the primary goals of programs like Meals on Wheels.

Each lunch is designed to meet one-third of the recommended dietary needs of an adult American.

“We try to provide a nice variety. Everything is fresh. They have lots of salads. I know even when they come to the congregate meals and I hear from clients, ‘This is the only place where I get my fruits and vegetables.’ It’s the same probably a lot of times for the Meals on Wheels clients. I’ve heard stories of people, like pretty much starving and losing weight, and getting on our Meals on Wheels program and gaining weight. It’s just doing better overall,” Crim said.

In appointing seniors with case managers, the county also hopes to help make sure older residents have the things they need, including and beyond basic nutrition. People shouldn’t have to choose between being warm and safe and their next meal, says Axlund.

“Individuals, it doesn’t matter if they’re a senior or not, are struggling to pay their utility bills. I don’t want them to have to pick between having heating or going without, especially during this season up here. In Phoenix it’s all about the air conditioning. Up here it’s all about the heat,” Axlund said. “We can assist with utility payments. Our utility providers up here are great and work with us so that we can keep their heating on.”

For Grant, being enrolled in Meals on Wheels alone was a huge step, and one that lightened her load financially and emotionally.

“I first learned about Meals on Wheels in southern Arizona. My mother was very old and her husband couldn’t help her. ... I looked into everything the county had to offer and I got my mother and her husband Meals on Wheels, and that worry was off my mind. I know it’s got to be off my children’s minds,” said Grant, whose family lives in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Experiences like Grant's are the reason why Axlund encourages older adults in Coconino County to look into the services that are available to them. Earlier this year, a case manager was able to help a veteran secure hearing aids and understand their benefits -- which was life-changing according to Axlund.

On an icy day, a welfare check could be life-saving.

“They can call our office here at Health and Human Services and just say they’re interested in senior programs, because we actually provide home care for seniors as well. We really want them to be able to age in place for as long as possible. So, they can call, they can access those services. They can access case managers to help connect them to benefits,” Axlund said.