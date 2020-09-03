McSally, Ward and Shedd make the case for Republicans in Flagstaff

O’Halleran represents himself as a moderate Democrat seeking bipartisan solutions, but Shedd took issue with that claim, suggesting instead that he is in lockstep with Democratic Majority Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Women for Trump bus has been on tour crisscrossing the country for the last 80 days and is now spending two days at stops across the state.

The stop in Flagstaff at about 10 a.m. Wednesday was just the first of many planned for that day, said spokesperson Emma Hall.

Republican speakers drew a distinction between their on-the-ground tour and the strategy of Biden, who has campaigning primarily from his home in Delaware for fear of spreading the virus.

Biden is challenging Trump for the presidency after both officially received their parties’ nominations last month.

Ward said she believed the tour was being conducted in a safe way and that the state of Arizona was at a point where such a tour was appropriate.

“It’s time to open Arizona in a very safe way. We’re making sure that we're social distancing, we’re making sure that we’re washing hands,” Ward said. “People who want to wear masks are wearing masks, so we're out here, standing up for President Trump and standing up for our freedom.”