McConnell Drive closed beginning Monday for work on I-17 bridge

The Arizona Department of Transportation is closing McConnell Drive beginning Monday in order to accelerate work on the Interstate 17 bridge over the road and entering Flagstaff.

McConnell will be closed around the clock until May 1, according to a media release. Beginning May 2 and continuing through the rest of the month, the road will be closed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

From June 1 to Aug. 17, McConnell is set to be closed again, as will the I-17 off-ramp to McConnell Drive.

During these periods, ADOT advises drivers trying to reach Northern Arizona University to use Milton Road and take University Drive to Knoles Drive. For access to west Flagstaff, drivers can use Milton Road and take Forest Meadows Street to Beulah Boulevard.

Due to reduced traffic volumes with NAU shifting to online instruction, ADOT and its contractor, FNF Construction, decided to start full closures of McConnell Drive this month instead of waiting for summer. This will allow the project to finish ahead of schedule and potentially eliminate the need for intermittent closures that were originally planned during the fall semester.

The project, which is coming out of winter hiatus, involves a full bridge deck replacement, bridge widening and sidewalk construction on the north side of McConnell Drive. The sidewalk construction and initial widening work was completed last year.

