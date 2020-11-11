McCarthy, Sweet clinch remaining city council seats after largest election in county history

After a week of vote counting, Councilmember Jim McCarthy and Miranda Sweet will hold the final two seats on city council.
Although it is the same result as on election night, the race was close throughout the week, with Sweet, McCarthy and candidate Anthony Garcia all with 17% of the vote.
The race was so close, in fact, that although Sweet was positioned to win a seat on election night, she didn’t feel confident in that fact until Saturday. By that time, more votes had been counted and Arizona List, an elections advocacy organization promoting women candidates, called to congratulate her.
“It felt really good. I needed the closure myself,” Sweet said. “So for me, it was very important to just have that kind of final closer, and I think my supporters were looking for that as well.”
In the end, McCarthy, the only incumbent running for Flagstaff City Council, received about 12,919 votes. Sweet received just five votes less than that, and Garcia barely missed out on a Council seat with 76 fewer votes than Sweet.
Vice Mayor-elect Becky Daggett won her own seat on city council handily on election night itself, in the end garnering 16,647 votes.
The position of vice mayor is granted to the councilmember who receives the most votes in the last election.
Support Local Journalism
In the mayor’s race, with the vast majority of ballots now counted, Paul Deasy received 17,427, while and Councilmember Charlie Odegaard got 14,429 votes.
On Election Day itself, however, Odegaard received almost double the votes that Deasy received. But Deasy received almost 4,000 more early votes than did Odegaard. Nonetheless, because of how many early ballots had been counted before Election Day, it was clear that Deasy had won the night of the election.
In-person voting was also something that benefited McCarthy, who tallied more votes in person on Election Day than any other Council candidate.
This election was the biggest in the county's history, said Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen.
More than 31,800 voters took part in the mayor’s race, a race that in past elections has received between 15,463 and 26,342 total votes cast.
Moreover, the election county-wide saw over 81% of registered voters turning out.
Hansen said it is possible the county has seen higher voter turnout in the past when the population was not as high, but when it comes to recent history, that voter turnout blows other elections out of the water.
The election with the next highest voter turnout was 2008, Hansen said. At that time, the county had 78.5% voter turnout.
Of those registered voters who cast a ballot, the vast majority, about 84%, used an early ballot. Only 16% of voters chose to vote at a polling place.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.