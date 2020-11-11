McCarthy, Sweet clinch remaining city council seats after largest election in county history

After a week of vote counting, Councilmember Jim McCarthy and Miranda Sweet will hold the final two seats on city council.

Although it is the same result as on election night, the race was close throughout the week, with Sweet, McCarthy and candidate Anthony Garcia all with 17% of the vote.

The race was so close, in fact, that although Sweet was positioned to win a seat on election night, she didn’t feel confident in that fact until Saturday. By that time, more votes had been counted and Arizona List, an elections advocacy organization promoting women candidates, called to congratulate her.

“It felt really good. I needed the closure myself,” Sweet said. “So for me, it was very important to just have that kind of final closer, and I think my supporters were looking for that as well.”

In the end, McCarthy, the only incumbent running for Flagstaff City Council, received about 12,919 votes. Sweet received just five votes less than that, and Garcia barely missed out on a Council seat with 76 fewer votes than Sweet.

Vice Mayor-elect Becky Daggett won her own seat on city council handily on election night itself, in the end garnering 16,647 votes.