Mayors request stay-at home order from Gov. Ducey

Dear Governor Ducey:
In acknowledgement of recent empirical findings that support social distancing as an effective mechanism by which to slow the spread of COVID-19, we as mayors representing millions of vulnerable Arizonans fervently urge Governor Ducey to issue a Stay-At-Home order for the state. We understand that public health officials in Arizona have already recommended the Governor issue a Stay-At-Home Arizona order immediately and we would like to know why the Governor has not followed that recommendation.
Arizona must not squander the opportunity to learn from the unfolding events in our sister states and immediately formalize a statewide Stay-At-Home order to ensure that we pursue every avenue to #flattenthecurve of this devastating pandemic.
Twenty-eight other states that represent more than 50% of the American constituency, have already officially urged everyone to stay home. The ever-increasing numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths serve as a stark indicator of what is to come if we do not take action now.
Throughout our State’s history, Arizonans have stepped up to help one another through difficult times. We cannot emphasize enough that staying home is one of the best ways to continue that tradition. All Arizonans must help stop the spread by modeling social responsibility and caution for our communities.
The only way at this moment in time to save lives is to stay at home and #flattenthecurve. Empower Arizona!
Respectfully,
Mayor Anna Tovar, City of Tolleson
Mayor Alexis Hermosillo, City of El Mirage
Mayor Coral Evans, City of Flagstaff
Mayor Kate Gallego, City of Phoenix
Mayor Ginny Dickey, Town of Fountain Hills
Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson
Mayor Valerie Molina, Town of Guadalupe
Mayor Thomas L. McCauley, City of Winslow
Mila Besich, Town of Superior
