Mayors criticize governor's order for not going far enough on business closures

Winslow Mayor Thomas McCauley said he was worried because of how the order could accommodate the spread of the virus.

The order outlines that day cares can look after the children of all workers deemed essential by the order. But McCauley said given how many business are considered essential, the number of families now allowed to use day care during the crisis is nearly everyone.

Over the weekend, in a step farther than other cities, McCauley ordered all nonessential business in Winslow closed.

“What I was trying to prevent in Winslow is as much counter face-to-face services that we can. We know how this spreads,” McCauley said. “All the parents congregate in the morning and they drop off the kids, the kids play together all day and again the parents congregate as they come to pick them up and go home.”

“By the time you figure out who all is considered essential services, you know, there’s quite a bit of people out there and I don’t know how effective it is to try to ask people to limit [contact] when the governor’s moving in a different direction,” McCauley said.